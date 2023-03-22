Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree calls Sri Lanka a 'failed and bankrupt state'

OTTAWA — A government MP and parliamentary secretary to a cabinet minister is calling Sri Lanka "a failed and bankrupt state" as the country receives another international bailout.

Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree said at a press conference Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund should have called for more autonomy for that country's Tamil minority.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly was not immediately available to respond to questions about whether his comments reflect Canadian policy.

The Liberals have imposed sanctions on senior Sri Lankan leaders, including two of the country's recent presidents, whom Ottawa is accusing of human-rights violations during a civil war against Tamil separatists.

Sri Lanka summoned Canada's ambassador over the move in January, accusing Ottawa of caving to Tamil diaspora politics instead of helping with reconciliation efforts.

Today, Sri Lanka's high commission is not commenting on Anandasangaree's remarks, instead saying it is focused on "having a clear understanding and constructive dialogue" with Canada "based on Commonwealth principles."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press