Liberal MP censured for defying advice on non-essential travel

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP has been censured by his party's chief whip for defying advice not to travel out of the country unless essential.

Chief government whip Steven MacKinnon says he is profoundly disappointed that Liberal MP Yves Robillard travelled outside Canada.

The whip says Liberal MPs were told to avoid non-essential international travel as the COVID-19 Omicron variant increases its grip.

The advice mirrors official advice to members of the public to try to curb the spread of the variant.

MacKinnon says although Robillard is fully vaccinated his trip during Parliament's holiday break was not considered essential, and he will be removed from his duties as member of the standing committee on national defence as a result.

MacKinnon says he will talk to Robillard about his decision when Parliament returns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press