Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures

OTTAWA — People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday less than a month after the legislation targeting the cost-of-living crisis was introduced in the House of Commons.

Canadians who are eligible for the GST rebate will receive a lump-sum payment equivalent to the rebate cheques that will be sent in October and January.

The government previously indicated that it would take three to four weeks for the payments to go out after the bill received Royal Assent.

The federal Liberals are trying to get two other inflation-relief measures through Parliament: a new dental-care benefit for children under 12 in low- and modest-income families, and a one-time $500 allowance for low-income renters.

The Liberals are trying to expedite the bill's passage and a vote is expected this afternoon that would send it to a House committee for study.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press