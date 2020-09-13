Liberal Democrats plan to woo ‘soft conservatives' repulsed by ‘thuggish’ Johnson Tories

Liberal Democrats are planning a four-year drive to woo “soft conservatives” repulsed by the “thuggish” values of the Tories under Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, the party’s new campaigning chief has revealed.

Speaking to The Independent in an interview to announce her election as deputy to leader Sir Ed Davey, Daisy Cooper said that the route out of the Lib Dems’ current electoral trough lay through appealing to voters who had always thought of themselves as conservatives but found the current government at odds with their values of competent governance, respect for the law, international alliances, civil liberties and protection of the environment.

Mr Johnson’s current threat to breach Britain’s obligations under international treaty law in his row with the EU was the latest in a chain of shocking acts which showed his party no longer represented the values of moderate voters, she said.

In a sharp change of tactics from former leader Jo Swinson’s approach in last December’s election - when she flopped after declaring herself a potential prime minister looking to win seats across the country - Ms Cooper made clear she will be tightly focusing on winnable Tory-held seats where she can deploy an army of activists in a long-term war of attrition.

Under the first-past-the-post system, she calculates that concentrating energy and resources on well-chosen target constituencies can deliver “a good number” of seats in parliament, while increasing Lib Dem support generally across the country would not - even if they were able to lift themselves from their current trough of 6 per cent in the polls to the heights of 23-24 per cent seen briefly under Vince Cable.

It is a strategy based on her experience in St Albans, where she provided the only point of light for the party on a dismal election night by overturning an 11 per cent Tory lead to romp home by more than 6,000 votes in a constituency last held by Liberals in 1904.

She claimed to have had around 1,000 activists out during the time of the campaign, with a hardcore of 300 deploying the traditional Lib Dem weapon of close attention to local community issues for years before the election was called. And she believes that performance can be replicated to make significant numbers of Tory MPs vulnerable.

She named foreign secretary Dominic Raab’s seat of Esher and Walton in Surrey - which she said the party came “within a whisker” of seizing in 2019, falling short by less than 2.2 per cent as it put on more than 18,000 votes - as a key target, but said she was looking at a list of 82 constituencies where Lib Dems are running second to Tories, in order to select those with most potential for an upset.

“I think the Tory Party has been moved so far to the right that there are swathes of ‘soft conservatives’ in the country who don't see the current party under Boris Johnson as representing anything like their views and their values whatsoever,” said Ms Cooper.

“And I don't think it's just on rule of law issues. It is this kind of thuggish behaviour around giving contracts to their mates, threatening the independence of the judiciary, the double standards emanating from Dominic Cummings, the mixed messaging, the chaos that we're getting week in week out, the staggering incompetence.

“I think many people have thought before that the Conservative Party was a party of competence and now it's anything but.”

She said: “In St Albans we started early and it took us three and half years to win the seat by getting out there and talking about our values, about being an open, internationalist party which believes in environmentalism and civil liberties. We’ve got three and a half years now to the next election, so I think that if we start now, we've done a very good chance of winning a good number of seats.”

Ms Cooper said that she was surprised by the “fury” she heard from Tory voters in her Hertfordshire seat over the prime minister’s abortive attempt to shut down parliament as he struggled to force through his Brexit deal last year. “People just found it truly shocking the lengths to which he would go, his willingness to break the rules,” she said.

While accepting that the 2019 trump card of stopping Brexit will not be available to Lib Dems in the election scheduled for 2024, she said the party could be buoyed by Jeremy Corbyn’s departure as Labour leader, which deprives Tories of the argument that voting for Davey’s party risks letting in a hardline socialist government.

