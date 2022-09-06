When is the Liberal Democrat autumn conference and what is the schedule?

Nuray Bulbul
·2 min read
Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey MP will be holding a talk and Q&amp;A at the autumn conference (PA)
Liberal Democrat members will have the opportunity to have their say at the upcoming autumn conference. It’s the first time in two years the event is returning in-person.

Every member who attends the conference in-person or online has the right to vote in policy debates, under a one-member, one-vote system.

All attendees are required to register. Day and weekend tickets are also available if you don’t want to attend the whole conference.

Here’s everything else you need to know.

When is the Liberal Democrat autumn conference?

The conference takes place between Saturday, September 17 and Tuesday, September 20.

Price for entry and access will depend on your membership. Members who are attending for the first time pay £60 and they need to register here.

Entry for new members costs £159 or you can attend online for £15.

Where is it held?

The conference will be held in Brighton. The full address is: The Grand Hotel, 97-99 Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2FW.

It’s located directly next to the Brighton Centre, which is a 15 minute walk from Brighton train station.

UK-based political party conferences have traditionally been held at the end of the summer holidays and taken place in seaside resorts such as Brighton, in order to find plenty of cheap accomodation for attendees.

What to expect

The conference is where the party makes decisions.

Over three days, the conference will navigate the following motions: cutting VAT to ease the cost-of-living crisis, taking a stand for mental health, UK-EU co-operation on foreign and security policies, the UK’s nuclear deterrent, and the party’s pre-manifesto paper.

All party members are entitled to a vote during the auditorium session. In order to place a vote, you must be online during the session and click on the poll when prompted.

Most motions and all amendments must receive a simple majority for a final decision to take place. However, for a constitutional amendment, a two-third majority is required.

You can also expect speeches and Q&A from the leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey MP, Ukraine’s leader of the Holos Party and ALDE vice president Kira Rudik, Wendy Chamberlain MP, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, and Jane Dodds MS.

