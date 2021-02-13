Liberal arts colleges fighting to survive are discounting tuition and upping enrollment. It's not working.

David Jesse, Detroit Free Press
·12 min read
Jada Stewart, a junior at Albion College, loads her belongings into her mother&#39;s car on Nov. 15 as she moves back to her home in Chicago.
Jada Stewart, a junior at Albion College, loads her belongings into her mother's car on Nov. 15 as she moves back to her home in Chicago.

DETROIT, Mich. — The sedan swooped in to Albion College, stopping alongside the curb next to a dorm. The trunk popped open and in the wind, rain and cold one day last fall, Jada Stewart loaded her belongings, bag after bag into her mom's car.

Stewart wasn't the only remaining student at Albion on that mid-November afternoon, but most were already gone. The biggest things moving in the streets were the last of the fallen leaves. Parking lots were deserted. Campus was shut down.

Three days earlier, students had been told they had to leave by noon Saturday because of rising COVID-19 cases. Stewart got permission to stay an extra day before her mom drove 3½ hours from Chicago.

Stewart had come to Albion three years ago as part of an ongoing push by the college into the Chicago area in an effort to increase enrollment and diversity.

Albion needed more students for a simple reason: More students equal more money, at least in theory. Without state aid, private colleges are dependent on tuition, room and board to keep their doors open. At Albion, those three categories brought in 58% of the school's total revenue in the 2018-19 school year.

But schools often find the only way to bring more students on to campus is to give hefty price breaks, which is exactly what happened at Albion.

Armed with discounts, recruiters went into heavily minority areas where the college previously had not recruited. They were forced into looking into new areas for students because of a shrinking pool of high school graduates in Michigan and intense competition for them.

Biden's education pick: Miguel Cardona says 'reopen schools.' Here's where he stands on other issues

The push worked in two ways. More students came and a lot of those students were minorities, diversifying the campus.

But all wasn't hunky-dory. Because the college gave out steep discounts, its tuition revenue actually went down. And in changing from an almost completely white institution to one on track to become a minority-majority college, Albion also unearthed a host of campus cultural issues.

A sign lets motorists on westbound I-94 know when to get off to go to Albion College.
A sign lets motorists on westbound I-94 know when to get off to go to Albion College.

The financial reality

Nearly two months after COVID-19 chased Stewart and her fellow students from campus, on a bright, sunny weekend in January, some moved back for this semester.

Stewart wasn't one of them. She opted to stay virtual for the semester "due to mental health. COVID has everything pretty restricted on campus and everything was taking a toll on me."

If students aren't on campus, Albion's budget can take a massive hit. The college pulled in $16.3 million from residential halls in the 2018-19 school year, according to audited financial statements obtained by the Free Press. That was 22.9% of the school's total $71.1 million in revenue.

Shifting circumstances, like not being able to remain in residence halls, could "increase the urgency of the decisions Albion faces," according to a confidential assessment of finances prepared for the Board of Trustees in early 2020. An outside consulting firm, EY-Pathenon, put together the report, which was obtained by the Free Press.

The report pointed out what many at the school already knew: While the drive to increase enrollment was successful in bringing more students to campus, it hadn't solved Albion's problems.

"We had tried the wait and see, keep your powder dry ... approach and it just didn't work," board Chairman Michael Harrington told the Free Press. "We had tried to compete on price. That's fine, for a while."

The report notes Albion has been beating the trend among its peers in enrollment growth, but has increased its tuition discount rate leading to a decline in net revenue per student.

In the 2018-19 school year, for example, Albion should have brought in a total of $68.2 million in tuition, financial records obtained by the Free Press show. But Albion gave $48.9 million in tuition discounts, leaving it with $19.3 million in tuition revenue.

By comparison, in the 2014-15 school year, Albion should have brought in a total of $46.7 million in tuition revenue, but gave $25.3 million in tuition discounts, leaving $21.4 million in tuition revenue. That meant that despite having more students paying tuition in 2018-19, the school actually had more money in its coffers to spend in 2014-15.

A tuition discount is the difference between the official tuition price and the actual amount paid by students and other parties (outside of college scholarships, Pell Grants, etc).

Trump and Biden froze student loans: Should borrowers pay or pause before they thaw?

All private colleges give some sort of tuition discount, in essence writing off millions of dollars of potential income. That's good for students, who get a chance to attend schools they couldn't afford at the published price. But if the discount rate gets too high, it can be disastrous for the institution because there isn't enough money to pay for the professors, staff or facilities needed.

In order to make up the difference, Albion, like some of its peers, has been tapping its endowment, including for an additional $7 million over its normal yearly draw, which was $5.4 million in the 2018-19 school year. If it continues on its path, it would spend around $48 million from its endowment through fiscal year 2025, the outside firm's report says. Most of Albion's peers have also been drawing down endowments, the report notes. Albion's endowment was about $175 million in the 2018-19 school year, records show.

Albion can't simply cut its way to sustainability, the report notes. It offers several suggestions for a path forward. Some are shocking — including merging with a university (no specific one is suggested) to become a liberal arts college inside the university.

"Albion's campus community is not characterized by a culture of innovation today," the report said. "Albion does not have a recent track record of shifting its program offering in material ways, and transformational options will require significant change."

When asked to react to the report, board Chairman Harrington told a Free Press reporter:

"I didn't find it as chilling as maybe you did, because we'd lived it for several years."

The discounted growth model

Coming off the 2008 recession, Albion, like its peers, was hurting. Students weren't coming and finances were really rocky. Competition in the areas where Albion normally recruited was fierce.

Armed with the willingness to hand out deep discounts, the school went looking for new markets.

One of those was Chicago. Then Albion reached into Atlanta and other major metro areas and is starting to work into Texas, recruiting Latino students.

Robert Joerg arrived as a student in fall 2015 and saw the changing student body firsthand.

"It was very real and brought a different feel to the campus culture," Joerg, now 23 and the director of advocacy for the Michigan Laborers District Council, said. He was active in campus politics, including serving as the secretary, vice president and president of the Student Senate, giving him access to the administration and board's decision-making and discussions. He used that access to advocate for students.

Before the enrollment push, Albion largely looked like a white New England campus transported to rural Michigan.

There also was very little socioeconomic diversity. Adding in lower-income, first-in-the-family-to-attend-college students also meant highlighting income divisions on campus.

"The college could have done a better job in preparing for the change in the student body — there were not sufficient resources to help students succeed," Joerg said.

With the change came a greater emphasis on social issues. Tension built on campus, including around the 2016 election of Donald Trump. There were also racist incidents.

In 2016, someone painted "#BuildAWall" and "Trump" on a large rock in the middle of campus. That was replaced by a painting of the Mexican and American flags. In 2019, a cardboard box with “KKK,” written on it was found outside a Black student’s dorm room. Earlier in the semester, the same Black student reported finding racist words written on a whiteboard outside the room. This school year, a campus rock that had been painted with Black Lives Matter was painted over in the middle of the night with pro-Trump statements.

Albion College junior Azu Davaa-Ochir sprays &#x00201c;#ONEALBION&#x00201d; on the base of the campus rock during the unity demonstration on April 11, 2019. The gathering was in response to a series of alleged racial harassment on campus targeting the school&#39;s black and Asian population.
Albion College junior Azu Davaa-Ochir sprays “#ONEALBION” on the base of the campus rock during the unity demonstration on April 11, 2019. The gathering was in response to a series of alleged racial harassment on campus targeting the school's black and Asian population.

As the student body diversified, adjustments were made, right down to what music was played at events and who got to help pick the music, said Stewart, the student from Chicago.

Albion "is slowly becoming diverse and attempting to make changes so that all students, including minorities, are comfortable and feel welcomed on campus," Stewart said. "(There are) still a few issues that need to be fixed but the college is a work in progress."

The change in student diversity hasn't been matched by diversity in faculty or staff. In 2018, the latest year data from the federal government is available, there were about a dozen minority faculty members and just over 100 white faculty members.

Just like Albion

You could write the names of the 90 or so small colleges in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan down on individual slips of paper, throw them in a hat, pull just about any one of them out and substitute that college's name for Albion when talking about financial struggles.

The struggles have done more than nibble at some institutions. They've chewed them up.

A partial list of those includes:

The Liberal Arts building on the Marygrove Conservancy campus in Detroit on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
The Liberal Arts building on the Marygrove Conservancy campus in Detroit on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

A huge chunk find themselves teetering above a death spiral.

Author and higher education journalist Jeffrey Selingo divides private colleges into two categories — sellers and buyers.

Sellers, he argues in his book, "Who Gets in and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions," are the most elite and prestigious places that have no problem attracting students, most of whom pay top prices to attend.

The buyers, including the vast majority of colleges in the Midwest, have to use tuition discounts to get students to campus.

That's not sustainable, said Brian Zucker, the president/founder of Human Capital Research Corporation, an Illinois-based firm that consults on enrollment strategy. He argues colleges should change their focus, especially during the upheaval of COVID-19.

"This is a profound opportunity for innovation," he told the Free Press. "This has a great deal to do with leadership and the willingness of the organization to pivot.

Not just attending, but belonging

Growing up in the town of Albion, Keena Williams never really spent any time on campus.

Keena Williams, Albion College&#39;s chief belonging officer and Title IX coordinator
Keena Williams, Albion College's chief belonging officer and Title IX coordinator

"That wasn't a place where people that looked like me went," Williams, who is African American, told the Free Press. "People viewed it as a different world."

After graduating from high school in 1997, Williams went to the University of Michigan, but ended up dropping out. About five years later, she decided to go back to college and chose Albion. After graduating and working in other jobs, she found herself back on campus just as the change in student demographics was occurring.

Minority students began pushing for more change. There were lengthy meetings with administrators and students.

"That ruffled some feathers," Williams said, "from people holding on to what Albion had been or had been for them."

Trump’s diversity training order: Colleges are still reeling from its effects

Albion now is working on making that change. Williams, who was named the school's chief belonging officer in 2020, is helping to drive it.

"We talk about retention as being everyone's job. We talk about how belonging is everyone's job. We've reached a tipping point where we have folks in all our stakeholder groups who are committed to this."

The game plan for revival

As COVID-19 raged across Michigan in early spring, Mathew Johnson was sitting in the living room of the president's house in Albion. There were chairs drawn up in a socially distanced circle. Groups of faculty, academic staff, student life staff, students and the search committee itself trooped in for their 45 minutes with Johnson, the potential new leader of their college.

Everyone knew the college needed ideas. Some worried about what change would bring.

Johnson, then the associate dean of the college for engaged scholarship and senior fellow and executive director of the Howard R. Swearer Center for Public Service at Brown University, was ready.

"I put a stake in the ground — there is no way to cut our way out of this," he recalled a few months later, sitting in his office. A large whiteboard filled one wall, scribbled with plans and ideas.

Albion College president Mathew B. Johnson in his office at Albion College in Albion, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Albion College president Mathew B. Johnson in his office at Albion College in Albion, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Albion wants to stay affordable, but build the quality — to show families why it's worth the price to send a student to a small school in the middle of Michigan.

That means investments will be needed — in faculty pay, in new programs and in infrastructure. Johnson's sticking with diversification as a priority, something Harrington said was a key consideration when the board was looking for a new president last year.

"We wanted to find a president who is courageous to make the investments that are needed," he said. "We agree we need to do some different things."

The conversation now is about how Albion can become known as a place students come to "because you want to find a purpose in life," Johnson said.

That change costs money, and digging into the endowment is unsustainable.

"We're scrubbing every corner" of the budget, Johnson said, to see where money is being spent and if it's being spent the "right way."

He's aware of the stakes.

"If nothing changes — two years," he says of how long Albion has to fix things. "That gets extended by every change."

This story was supported by the Spencer Education Fellowship at Columbia Journalism School, where David Jesse is a 2020-21 fellow. Jesse was selected as the 2018 Education Writers Association's best education reporter. Follow David Jesse on Twitter: @reporterdavidj.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: US liberal arts colleges offering cheap tuitions amid COVID are dying

Latest Stories

  • Bruins edge Rangers in fight-filled affair

    The East Division-leading Bruins extended their point streak to 10 games in a physical, tight-checking clash that included several spirited scraps.

  • Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson both post career highs in points as Mavericks win

    The rising stars were at their brightest facing each other.

  • Johnny Manziel is back in the new Fan Controlled Football league: 'I'm a little bored'

    The FCF is set to start on Saturday, and Johnny Manziel will make his football return in the new, modified league.

  • Ex-Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars job after outcry over hiring

    The embattled coach's NFL tenure lasted one day.

  • Bernie Sanders rips MLB for cutting 40 minor-league baseball teams

    Bernie Sanders met with Rob Manfred in 2019 to discuss MLB's plan to eliminate minor-league teams.

  • James Harden apologizes for how Rockets exit went down

    The Nets star made zero friends on his way out of Houston.

  • Report: Ex-college basketball player arrested in Tijuana for alleged murder at strip club

    Logan Kelley, a former Rutgers walk-on and Montevallo player, allegedly murdered a 19-year-old in a Tijuana strip club this week.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jon Jones to face winner of Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou heavyweight title bout

    The former light heavyweight champion is diving headfirst into a new division.

  • NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence's pro day should convince Jaguars he's No. 1

    Lawrence didn't need to compete at a special pro day before shoulder surgery, but it didn't hurt his quest to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Patrik Laine is a great trade target

    Patrik Laine may be stirring up controversy this week but he's worth targeting in a trade, if you can get him.

  • Ben Simmons says he's 'the best defender in the NBA'

    Ben Simmons takes pride in going up against the best scorers every single game.

  • Stephen Curry is again inserting himself into MVP conversation: 'The game speaks for itself'

    The Warriors star, who dropped 40 against the Magic on Thursday, is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.

  • Analysis: Texans self-destructing with each bad move

    HOUSTON — J.J. Watt is gone from the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this off-season. Not one has been good. Watt was released on Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and things could get even worse in Houston with a possible standoff looming with the star quarterback. Watson has requested a trade. New general manager Nick Caserio has said they have “zero interest” in trading him, and coach David Culley said he expects him to be the team’s quarterback next season. The story line is a familiar one in Houston, where the Rockets recently dealt with a similarly stormy situation involving superstar James Harden. Rumours swirled all off-season that Harden wanted to leave, but the Rockets didn’t deal him before the season began. That led to a miserable Harden stuck on a team that limped to a 3-6 record. His time in Houston was punctuated by a postgame rant after a blowout loss to the Lakers when he berated the Rockets, saying, “We’re just not good enough.” He was shipped to Brooklyn the next day, but not before being banned from practice and drawing the ire of his teammates for his attitude and comments. Could the Texans be headed for the same fate with Watson? If he doesn’t want to be on the team would refusing to trade him make anything better? Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million contract last year, has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time. Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the Texans didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy for their coaching vacancy. They eventually did interview Bieniemy before hiring Culley. Some have put the blame for the current state of the Texans on owner Cal McNair, who has run the team since the death of his father Bob McNair in November 2018. Although there’s plenty of blame to go around on this mess of a team, former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start, deserves his fair share of criticism for decisions he made while in charge. The worst of those moves came last March when he traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and a second- and fourth-round draft pick. There are also questions about the rise of Jack Easterby, the executive vice-president of football operations and a former chaplain for the Patriots with no personnel experience who gained power in the wake of O’Brien’s dismissal. Houston could have tried to trade Watt instead of releasing him, likely receiving at least one draft pick in return. But the defensive end asked McNair to be released and the owner agreed. “We felt this did right by J.J.,” he said Friday. “Not every decision is easy or easy to understand. You want to do what’s right for our players. We want to focus on bringing championships to Houston.” So why is Houston refusing to acquiesce to Watson’s request after happily complying with the one from Watt? Keeping Watson on the team until training camp only to have him hold out is sure to be more detrimental to the Texans than getting a big haul in exchange for the quarterback. Watson's contract makes a trade more difficult because of the future dead money for Houston, which gave him a $27 million contract bonus that is prorated. The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season and don’t have a first-round draft pick. So even if they keep the electric Watson, it’s hard to envision them being much better next season. McNair wouldn’t discuss Watson’s future on Friday, other than to say their conversations are “private.” But he did insist letting Watt go is not a sign that they’re rebuilding. “Let’s be clear. We’re here to win. We’re here to win today,” he said. “The NFL’s so competitive that there’s really no time for rebuilding. We want our fans to know that we’re doing everything we can day in, day out to bring a championship to the city.” “And every decision we make, even if it’s difficult it’s done with one (thought). And that’s: ‘Is it going to help us bring a trophy to Houston?’ And that’s our goal.” Yet it seems like every move the Texans make is moving them farther from that goal. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Australian Open Day 6: Daniil Medvedev survives, while Karolina Pliskova melts down

    The Australian Open's first day without spectators was an eventful one.

  • Davis propels Lakers past Grizz 115-105 for 7th straight win

    LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh consecutive victory, 115-105 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, while Davis finished two points shy of his season high in his return from a two-game absence with an Achilles injury. Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for Los Angeles, which extended its longest win streak in a year even after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter. The Lakers rallied steadily in the second half, took control early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up a perfect five-game homestand — even managing to avoid tying an NBA record by playing a fourth consecutive overtime game. Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' fifth loss in six games. Memphis is winless in three meetings with the Lakers this season. The Grizzlies hit 12 3-pointers after making a franchise-record 23 against Charlotte two nights earlier. Memphis opened the game with a 22-2 run, humiliating the champions in the first six minutes. The Lakers had their fourth straight terrible start on their homestand, but they took their first lead late in the third quarter. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Desmond Bane missed his first game of the season for personal reasons after scoring a career-high 18 points Wednesday. Bane wrote on Twitter earlier this week that his great-grandmother had died. ... De’Anthony Melton missed his third straight game with shoulder soreness. Lakers: Alex Caruso had two points and six assists in his return from a two-game absence with a hand injury. ... Harrell left the court early in the fourth quarter after a collision with Kuzma, but returned to the bench later. UP NEXT Grizzlies: At Kings on Sunday. Lakers: At Nuggets on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Gobert, Jazz beat Bucks 129-115 for 6th straight win

    SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points as Utah won for the 17th time in 18 games to improve to an NBA-best 21-5. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, and Jordan Clarkson had 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but Milwaukee dropped its second straight game after a five-game win streak. Brook Lopez had 23 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 18. The Jazz led by as many as 21 when Mitchell fed Derrick Favours for an alley-oop layup to make it 89-68 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. Mitchell’s 3 sparked a 14-5 run to end the first half, and the Bucks never got the deficit within single digits again. The Bucks had scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record six straight games, but they often looked out of sync against the Jazz's multiple defensive looks. Antetokounmpo, guarded primarily by Royce O’Neale at 6-foot-6, scored only two points in the first half after a season-high 47 on Wednesday against Phoenix. That’s the fewest he’s had in a half since last season at Utah. Ingles had a career-high 20 points in the first half as the Jazz took a 69-52 lead. THIS TIME AROUND Utah knocked down a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in a 131-118 victory at Milwaukee on Jan. 8. This time, the Jazz got a lot of their points by driving to the basket and getting to the line. They went 14 for 38 from beyond the arc and 29 for 34 at the free-throw line. WORTH NOTING Bill Kennedy and Brian Forte were the only two officials on the court. Jonathan Sterling was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. TIP-INS Bucks: Jrue Holiday sat out his third game in a row due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. ... Pat Connaughton matched his career high with three steals. Jazz: Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game with a tight hamstring. ... The Jazz packed the paint all game on defence and picked up two defensive 3-second violations along the way. UP NEXT Bucks: Finish their six-game road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City. Jazz: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday. Matthews Coles, The Associated Press

  • Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in Game 5 of marathon series

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night. The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it. Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots. The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series. BRUINS 1, RANGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York for its fifth straight victory. East-leading Boston extended its points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights. On Wednesday night, Boston beat New York 3-2 in overtime. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row. The Associated Press

  • Jokic helps Nuggets rally to beat Thunder 97-95

    DENVER — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rally for a 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who trailed most of the game before winning their second straight. The Thunder were coming off two overtime losses to the Lakers in Los Angeles despite being shorthanded. Oklahoma City had just eight players available Wednesday and only nine Friday night. Justin Jackson led Oklahoma City with 20 points off the bench, and Al Horford and Hamidou Diallo had 16 each. The Thunder led by as many as 19 in the first half. After Denver cut it to nine early in the third, Oklahoma City built a 15-point advantage. Every time the Nuggets made a run, Oklahoma City had an answer — until the final minutes Porter sparked a 13-4 run to get Denver within 70-64 late in third quarter, but Jackson’s 3-pointer got the lead back to 12. The Nuggets made a big push in the fourth with Jokic on the bench, scoring seven straight to cut the deficit to three. Denver had a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned it over and Oklahoma City scored the next six to go ahead 89-81 with 4:28 left. The Nuggets scored the next 12 points, taking their first lead on Jokic’s jumper in the lane. Barton hit a 3-pointer and Denver sealed it at the line. TIP-INS Thunder: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second straight game with a knee injury. He has missed four of the last six. ... Oklahoma City is 7-7 on the road. Nuggets: Guards Gary Harris (adductor strain) and P.J. Dozier (hamstring) will be on the upcoming four-game road trip that starts in Boston on Tuesday. Both have missed multiple games with their injuries. ... Denver did not attempt a free throw in the first half. UP NEXT Thunder: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press

  • Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a respected diversity group blasted the team and called the recent hiring “simply unacceptable.” Coach Urban Meyer said Doyle resigned and he accepted. “Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer said in a statement. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, ripped Jacksonville's leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate. "At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” the alliance said in a statement Friday. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa. “Urban Meyer’s statement, `I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,' reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.” Meyer defended the hiring of Doyle on Thursday, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence. A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants. Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance — part of his 30-person staff — and said would assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programs. Doyle served as Iowa’s strength and conditioning co-ordinator for more than two decades (1999-2019). “I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position,” Meyer said. “I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one.” Meyer added that owner Shad Khan was involved with all of the “high-end hires,” including Doyle. “I know the person for close to 20 years and I can assure them there will be nothing of any sort in the Jaguar facility,” Meyer said. Hiring Doyle rekindled memories of Meyer protecting assistant coach Zach Smith for years at Ohio State. The Buckeyes suspended Meyer for three games shortly before the 2018 season for mishandling Smith’s misconduct that included domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. An investigation turned up “a pattern of troubling behaviour by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behaviour, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cybercrimes,” according to summary investigative findings released by the university. Meyer knew about at least some of the issues and did little, if anything, before finally firing Smith after his wife asked a judge for a protective order. Khan, the NFL's lone minority owner who has be the victim of racism, has an impeccable track record in regards to gender and racial diversity. He stood arm-in-arm with his players in London after President Donald Trump ripped national anthem protesters and he wrote an op-ed piece urging change in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press