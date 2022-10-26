'Love Is Blind's Colleen Just Clarified *That* Scene With 'WH'

Netflix - Netflix

It’s time to top off your golden goblets because Love Is Blind is here, bringing a chaotic third season.

The first four episodes of the Netflix reality television dating show dropped on October 19, and now three more episodes are out. And they're proving that this season might be the juiciest yet—filled with turned-down proposals, lovers' quarrels, and altar drama.

ICYMI: Back in February, 30 Dallas-based singles entered “pods” to chat with each other through a wall. In case you’re not familiar with the concept of this show, couples develop a relationship, sight-unseen, and can only see each other if they decide to get engaged. After the proposals, the crew is released into the “real world," where they try to make things work. Upon returning to Dallas, couples only get a few weeks to decide if they still want get married.

An early season 3 fave is ballet dancer Colleen Reed. While Colleen has several flirtations in the pods, it's ultimately 28-year-old Matt Bolton, a private charter sales executive, who wins her heart. But are they still together? Here's what to know.

Colleen has a few in-pod flings before sealing the deal.

As a person who starts convos with, “I’m a ballet dancer so I’m very flexible and limber,” Colleen stirs up quite a lot of excitement. Brennon Lemieux hits her with a “ballet is very physically extensive. You gotta have your body in good shape.” And Cole Barnett says she had him at limber. Not really crushing this whole “love is blind” hypothesis, gentleman, but I see you!

But Brennon starts to hit it off with another cast member, Alexa Alfia, and he breaks things off with Colleen (who does not take it well). She storms out of the pod and cries in the women’s suite.

Next, she sets her sights on Cole, who decides that while he and Colleen would make “hot babies,” he's concerned about how “deep” they could get on the emotional side of things. This leads a vulnerable Colleen right into Matt’s arms. Or pod wall as it were.

What happens with Matt?

After Cole ditches Colleen, she has a sweet convo with Matt about how she has a hard time being vulnerable. Matt shares that he was in a 10-year relationship, and was married from ages 18 to 24.

For all the back-and-forth Colleen endures during the first few episodes, these two have a truly cute love story.

“I’ve waited for this connection and for someone to bring me out of my shell,” Matt says in a confessional right before the big meet-up.

One thing leads to another and they fall in love (still, through the wall) and Colleen gets a big old rock from Matt.

They get engaged.

Yep, after all those deep talks, Matt eventually asks Colleen if she is ready to get married, and she says yes. Colleen even starts doing a little shoulder shimmy at one point while singing, “I love Matt.” Adorable.

And it seems like they really like what they see after getting engaged, as they greet each other with a run-and-jump that is truly worthy of The Bachelorette.

There was an incident with Cole at the pool.

Cole decides it's a good idea to swim up to Colleen in the pool on their last night in Malibu to ask some intense questions. For one, he asks her if she has reservations about being engaged to Matt. Colleen says she doesn't, but Cole then starts talking about how his fiancée, Zanab, is not “physically” his “type." Colleen, he says, is his type.

“Yeah, for sure I crossed a line,” Cole tells Women’s Health. “Like undoubtedly, that was stupid.”

Colleen also thought he made a mistake doing that. “Cole definitely crossed a line in opening that up,” she tells WH. “I don't think it would have ever been discussed if he wouldn't have kind of started that conversation.”

But Colleen wasn't trying to make light of the uncomfortable situation. “I see now how being too nice can be inappropriate, and I've apologized immensely to Zanab and to Matt, and we've all kind of moved well past it,” she says. “And I've grown a lot from that. And I apologize to this day that it was at Zanab and Matt's expense.”

In speaking with Women’s Health, Matt says he felt Cole was out of line and after the fact, he realized that Colleen's decision to tell him abut it made his "trust factor" skyrocket.

She and Matt get into a big fight about it.

At dinner, Colleen tells Matt that she told Cole that “he was a cute guy.” An argument escalates, and Matt storms out of their romantic room dinner, telling Colleen that he is "done."

However, the next day, it seems like things have blown over.

"I kind of wish I could go back a little bit and not have run away so quickly, right after something like that it happened, because she did come to me and explain it all," Matt tells WH. "I don't think I handled it the best. I think it was just fine to be upset at the comment. But like I said, I wish I could have handled a little better.”

Are Colleen and Matt still together?

So...Only seven episodes have dropped so far and there's a lot still to come. They definitely seem like they're going to have ups and downs. But until the rest of the episodes air, I've done some sleuthing on social media to see where these two stand. Here's what I was able to find out:

These two don’t follow each other on Instagram, but that’s not too strange for a couple's pre-show debut. What is a bit suspect is that they don’t like each other’s photos. (Not a one! I checked!)

They are, however, friends on Venmo, which is not evidence of a relationship, per se, but it is evidence of the fact they're exchanging money on dates? Groceries? Moving in together? Who knows. Matt's Venmo transactions are private, so I can't see any evidence of a hang between these two.

However, Colleen is clearly still tight with the rest of the cast, because she had a Venmo transaction with cast mate Raven Ross for Tito’s vodka around the time it seems she, Raven, and Alexa took off for a disco-desert-themed Arizona girls trip that was literally screaming "bachelorette party." (Alexa's to be exact.)

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B (ANOTHER white outfit):

Exhibit C:

So at least Colleen seems to be hanging with the girls still?? TBD on Matt. I'll keep you updated.

