'LIB' S3's Bartise Gets Majorly Grilled By Nancy’s Brothers

Netflix - Netflix

Love is Blind is back for season 3, and the first seven episodes have dropped since it premiered on Oct. 19. So, pop that popcorn and grab your golden goblets because this season is definitely one to tune in for.

For those who have not dipped a toe in the LIB universe yet, 30 singles (this time from Dallas, Texas) date without seeing each other, talking through walls while sitting in little pods. They can only see each other when they get engaged, at which point they are promptly whisked away for a vacation to meet their partner and the other remaining contestants. Couples then have less than a month in “the real world” to decide if they want to put a ring on it...permanently.

One of the couples that makes it out into the real world is Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez. These cuties hit it off right away in the pods, but things get predictably rocky when they are face-to-face and not, you know, communicating through the wall of a “pod.”

What happens with Bartise and Nancy in the pods?

Both Bartise, a senior analyst, and Nancy, a speech pathologist, are standouts from the very start. Bartise is a certified cutie who quickly climbs his way to the top of lots of other contestants' list. And Nancy is a confident queen, so the pairing just kinda makes sense.

They immediately hit it off because Bartise thinks Nancy has a cute voice, Nancy thinks he has good energy, and they both speak Spanish. The two also share a moment about the number of kids they want to have (of note: Nancy said she'd be a great mom to 10 kids and Bartise seemed down).

But Bartise also connects with another contestant.

Raven, a pilates teacher, and Bartise exchange a lot of flirty banter in the pods. Bartise says they are “basically the same person” because Raven is a self-described “serial worker-outer.” They bond over abs workouts on yoga balls that Raven brings into the pods for a date, but that's not apparently enough to keep them together.

Raven, who is also chatting it up with contestant SK Alagbada, ultimately rejects Bartiste.

Story continues

Nancy and Bartise struggle with their age gap.

In what feels like a re-run of a season 1 issue, Nancy is a little concerned about Bartise’s age, because he's just 25 to her 31.

When he spills the beans about being a younger man, Nancy takes a major pause and says she wouldn’t normally accept a date from a man that young.

And then, of course, there's the fact that Nancy was really into another cast member, Andrew Liu, before eventually choosing Bartise. When asked about Andrew's show of emotion during his scenes with Nancy after watching the episodes back, Bartise told Women's Health that "the final 10 people took the experiment as seriously as possible, and I'm not going to speak for the other 20 people."

They get engaged.

That age difference doesn't seem to matter all that much at the end of the day (or Nancy makes an exception for Bartise) because these two are happily engaged by the end of their time in the pods. Their "first look" with each other is truly sweet.

Since the first seven episodes have aired, Bartise spoke to Women's Health about the ring-selection process, giving insight into how the men pick out the special bling. "I think we had an option of like seven to 10 rings to rate based on the pod day, because that's something you would talk about on a pod date with your potential fiancé is 'what kind of ring do you like?'" he tells WH. "So, the guys had to rate which ones we thought our women would like the most."

Congrats to the happy couple! Now, on to the real world.

Bartise meets Nancy's family and things aren't going...great.

I mean, she did warn us in her confessional that she's scared her parents won't support her engagement. When Bartise first meets Nancy's brothers, they take Bartise aside and start asking him the real ~pressuring~ Qs—like why Nancy is The One. And they didn't seem to love his response.

“Real world, I’m going to sleep happy and I’m waking up happy,” Bartise answers. “I can feel that I would be happy for a long time, hopefully forever, with Nancy.”

One of the brothers literally tells Bartise that his answer is bland, and then proceeds to ask him if he'd still be interested in Nancy if she gained 400 pounds. Bartise responds saying that taking care of his body is important to him, and then saying that no, he probably wouldn't be interested. Yikes.

The trailer hints that there's trouble in paradise.

While there's a clear shot of Nancy walking down the aisle in the trailer, it definitely seems like this couple is going to hit some pretty big hurdles in the next few episodes.

"I am having feelings for multiple women right now," Bartise says. This is followed by a tearful Nancy saying: "The person that I love doesn't love me." Oof.

Are they still together?

Things aren’t looking great for Bartise and Nancy after the first seven episodes, but they do have a lot of physical chemistry.

Unfortunately, they get into a fight on their first vacation together after Bartise tells her he finds his former Pilates crush, Raven, attractive and then adds on that Nancy is not the kind of girl he usually goes for. Yikes. But a lot can change for these two before they head to the altar.

When it comes to the status of their current 'ship, there aren't a whole lot of clues on social media to aid in my sleuthing, but I did find a few things:

A quick look at Instagram shows that Nancy follows Bartise, but Bartise doesn’t follow her back, which seems kind of odd. They also haven’t liked any of each other’s photos. And while, they are friends on Venmo, neither has a made a payment to the another...

The jury is out on this one, but trust me, I’ll be keeping my eyes and apps open.

You Might Also Like