Lib Dems overturn 19,000 majority to win Somerton and Frome by-election

The Liberal Democrats have overturned a Tory majority of more than 19,000 to win the Somerton and Frome by-election.

Sarah Dyke won the Somerset seat by 11,008 in a dramatic swing away from Rishi Sunak’s party.

But the Tory leader was spared the prospect of being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day as Labour failed to secure victory in Boris Johnson’s former seat.

I think we’re going to need a bigger tractor. 🚜 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 20, 2023

Sir Keir Starmer’s party had hoped to take Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which the former prime minister held with a majority of 7,210 in 2019, but Tory Steve Tuckwell managed to retain it with a majority of just 495.

Labour’s hopes are now pinned on Selby and Ainsty, where it is seeking to take a seat where the Conservatives were defending a 20,137 majority.