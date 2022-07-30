Lib Dems to flood disgruntled Blue Wall voters with Tory tax rise ‘attack adverts’

Sir Ed Davey taking a hammer to a blue wall after the Liberal Democrats' win in Chesham and Amersham last year. The party will now be targeting Tory heartlands with leaflets on Conservative tax rises - Steve Parsons/PA wire

Blue Wall Conservative MPs’ voting records on tax rises will be targeted by Liberal Democrats mounting a new push to woo residents in Tory heartlands.

In an attempt to exploit Tory weakness, the Liberal Democrats will focus on attacking MPs in southern seats that traditionally vote Conservative.

Campaign literature seen by The Telegraph has revealed how the party intends to sway disaffected Tory voters by focussing on the number of tax rises that have been voted through.

The first round of “attack adverts” have already been created and are ready to post through letterboxes this week.

They will focus on Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, and John Redwood, MP for Wokingham, claiming that they have each voted 11 times for tax increases during this parliament.

The first round of posters will also claim that Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon, voted 12 times for tax rises, while Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, voted in favour of them 13 times.

The Liberal Democrat analysis included the increase of National Insurance contributions on workers and businesses, as well as the freeze of the income tax thresholds - known as a “stealth tax” on squeezed-middle families - and blocking a cut in VAT.

The party also included votes against motions calling for tax reductions and motions that criticised the tax rises in its round-up.

The party’s next round of campaign literature will focus on attacking Tory MPs’ voting records in Esher and Walton, Cheltenham, Winchester, South West Surrey and Woking.

A senior Liberal Democrat source said the Tories “can’t suddenly pose as tax-cutters after overseeing the biggest tax burden in 70 years”.

The source added: “By the end of the summer, everyone in a Blue Wall constituency will know their MP voted for tax hikes and can’t be trusted to keep their word."

Polling carried out by the party shows that tax rises are as big a vote loser for the Conservative Party as Boris Johnson in the south-east and south-west of England.

Story continues

Earlier this month, the Liberal Democrats held a weekend of workshops for more than 100 candidates, activists, staffers and MPs about how to win marginal Conservative seats in the south, south-east and south-west.

The party has become emboldened by the resignation of Boris Johnson and what it sees as a lack of unity in the Conservative Party, amid increasingly bitter blue-on-blue attacks in the leadership contest.

Activists have also been spurred on by recent by-election victories, including Tiverton and Honiton last month - the biggest by-election defeat in history in terms of the size of Tory majority overturned.

Last April, the Liberal Democrats won Chesham and Amersham from the Conservatives, and went on to gain North Shropshire in December.

Many of the English council areas, including Somerset, Hertfordshire and Hampshire, are places the Conservatives have traditionally considered to be strongholds.

Now, they are increasingly thought of as part of the Blue Wall - containing millions of wavering Tory voters who are disgruntled with the Tories and could “flip” to Labour or the Liberal Democrats.

Many voters who have always lent the Tories their trust feel that southern rural areas have suffered at the expense of “levelling up” - the Government’s plan to improve high streets and fortunes in neglected northern areas traditionally represented by Labour.