Lib Dems will abolish Ofwat after analysis found sewage discharges last 1.2 million hours

Tony Diver
·4 min read
Surfers Against Sewage is one of the groups campaigning for cleaner beaches. The Lib Dems say Ofwat is a ‘powerless accomplice’ to the problem - Ciaran McCrickard/PA
Surfers Against Sewage is one of the groups campaigning for cleaner beaches. The Lib Dems say Ofwat is a ‘powerless accomplice’ to the problem - Ciaran McCrickard/PA

Water companies that dumped sewage into rivers 177,000 times were labelled as “top performers” on pollution by the “pointless” regulator Ofwat, new analysis shows.

The water watchdog’s latest report shows that the three best rated water companies - Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent Water and United Utilities - all still dumped sewage into Britain’s waterways in 2020 and 2021.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats found that the sewage discharges lasted more than 1.2 million hours in total.

In Rishi Sunak’s constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire, sewage was dumped 2,474 times by Yorkshire Water and Northumbrian Water last year.

‘Proper watchdog with real teeth’

In a speech on Sunday, Sir Ed Davey, the party’s leader, will pledge to abolish Ofwat altogether and introduce “a proper watchdog with real teeth”.

He will accuse Ofwat of being a “powerless accomplice” to the problem and awarding a “gold star” to companies that pump waste into waterways.

Under the current system, the Environment Agency regulates and measures water companies dumping sewage in rivers, but Ofwat can impose financial penalties.

The party’s proposed regulator would have the power to prosecute and fine companies that break the rules, and to bring legal action against company bosses that could result in imprisonment.

Sir Ed Davey will pledge to abolish Ofwat altogether and introduce ‘a proper watchdog with real teeth’ - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Sir Ed Davey will pledge to abolish Ofwat altogether and introduce ‘a proper watchdog with real teeth’ - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

It comes after a Telegraph campaign to clean up Britain’s rivers and a summer of sewage pollution on Britain’s beaches.

In August, heavy rain meant that nearly 40 health warnings were issued at beaches within 48 hours, with swimmers told to stay out of the water at some of the country’s tourist hotspots.

More sewage warnings were issued on Friday on England’s south coast following heavy rain in the area.

Raw effluent was also pictured flowing into the sea last weekend at St Agnes - a popular surfing destination.

The sewage leaks are caused by rainfall overwhelming Victorian water infrastructure, triggering “overflows” into nearby water sources, including rivers and the sea.

Both Labour and the Lib Dems have made the problem a central campaigning issue ahead of the next election, and called for tougher measures on water bosses.

New sewage tax

Last October, Boris Johnson’s government faced a rebellion in the House of Commons over an amendment to the Environment Act that would have introduced a legal duty for water companies not to pump sewage into rivers.

At the time, ministers argued the problem could not be solved without between £150bn and £650bn of investment in the infrastructure used by water companies to transport waste away from customers’ homes.

But opposition parties issued “attack ads” on social media blaming MPs who voted against the amendment for the problem in an attempt to attract local support.

In his speech, Sir Ed is expected to describe Ofwat as “pointless” and use the issue to attack the Conservative Party.

“[The Conservatives] have let water companies get away with pouring their filth into our rivers, and continually rejected Liberal Democrat proposals to act, from our sewage tax to our ban on water boss bonuses,” he will say.

“Ofwat has been their powerless accomplice. Giving these companies a passing grade – or even a gold star – as they continue to pollute our environment.

“So I’m calling on the Government to abolish Ofwat and set up a proper watchdog with real teeth, to do whatever it takes to stop the sewage.

“To compel them to finally clean up our rivers. So that everyone can enjoy the wonderful natural beauty our country has to offer. That’s the fair deal I’ve been talking about.”

Fines increase to £250 million

Therese Coffey, the new Environment Secretary, has yet to set out her approach to the sewage issue, but her predecessor Ranil Jayawardena had previously announced that the maximum fine for sewage leaks would increase to £250 million, from £250,000.

But it is unclear if the policy will be carried over under Mr Sunak’s premiership.

An Ofwat spokesman said the watchdog was “working with all interested parties to help drive change and to hold companies to account” and pointed to £500m of fines it had issued “in the last few years”.

“Water companies need to change and we are using all our powers and resources to deliver that,” the spokesman said.

Severn Trent Water said it was hitting 100 per cent of its environmental targets and “almost 20 years ahead of sector targets” in some areas.

Northumbrian Water, United Utilities and Yorkshire Water were contacted for comment.`

Latest Stories

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.