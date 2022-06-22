Lib Dem-Labour ‘pact’ could give parties a massive boost in by-elections

The Liberal Democrats could get a huge electoral boost in Tiverton and Honiton, with suggestions the party has entered into a 'pact' with Labour - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Working together against the Conservatives gives the Liberal Democrats and Labour a 20 point boost on polling day, a Telegraph analysis has found - amid accusations of an electoral pact in two by-elections taking place on Thursday.

Both major opposition parties have always denied that there is any formal agreement between them to defeat the Conservatives by running limited or non-existent campaigns in each others’ target seats.

But at the local elections last month, Labour gave the Liberal Democrats a clear run at 49 seats in the south-west, where the party hopes to overturn Conservative majorities in a so-called collapse of “blue wall” Tory heartland seats.

The Liberal Democrats received an average vote share of 51 per cent in those seats, compared with a 29 per cent vote share in seats in the same area where Labour did run.

Similarly, in seats where the Liberal Democrats stood back, Labour received an average vote share of 46 per cent, compared with a vote share of 26 per cent where all major parties ran.

The Conservatives fielded at least one candidate in every ward.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are both standing candidates in the by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton, but have been accused of deliberately running weaker campaigns in the seat where the other is stronger.

Wakefield has been held by the Conservatives since 2019 and is widely expected to fall back to Labour following the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan, who was convicted of sexually assualting a teenager.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, has not visited the constituency at all during the by-election campaign, despite visiting Tiverton and Honiton four times.

A Liberal Democrat spokesman denied that there was a pact with Labour, or that the party was going “soft” in Wakefield - pointing to a visit by Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, earlier this month.

“There is no pact and there will be no pact,” the spokesman said.

“From Devon to Yorkshire, lifelong Conservative voters are telling us they’re sick of Boris Johnson’s lies and law-breaking.”

The Tories’ 24,000-vote majority could be overturned by the Liberal Democrats in Tiverton and Honiton following the resignation of Neil Parish, who was caught watching pornography in the House of Commons Chamber.

Ben Bradshaw, a Labour MP, has suggested that voters in the constituency may wish to consider voting for the Liberal Democrats, rather than his own party’s candidate, Liz Pole.

“What some Labour members and activists don’t always appreciate is that a lot of Conservative voters, if they want to give the Government a kicking, will vote Liberal Democrat but they wouldn’t vote Labour,” he said.

“So, if we have a joint purpose of wanting to send the Prime Minister a message and ultimately defeat this government in a general election, then I think there are very good prospects of a Lib Dem victory there.”

Labour sources have always denied a pact with the Liberal Democrats but suggested that it was normal for parties to expend more energy campaigning in seats they believed they could win.

The results in south-west England at last month’s local elections suggest a formal agreement to stand aside for each other could be lucrative for both parties at the next general election.

Recent polling by JL Partners gave Labour a 20-point lead in Wakefield. In Tiverton and Honiton, the Liberal Democrats are thought to be neck-and-neck with the Tories, closing what was previously a two-point gap.