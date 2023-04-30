Lib Dem attack ads hit the Tories where it hurts on ‘toxic’ stealth taxes

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, canvassing during the local election campaign. His party is targeting the Tories with digital attack advertisements - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Liberal Democrats are turning the tables in the local elections by using advertisements to attack Tory MPs on stealth taxes.

The party has launched a series of digital advertisements in the so-called Blue Wall in the south of England, which they say has been hardest hit by the Government’s decision to freeze income tax thresholds.

They focus on senior figures such as Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, and point out that he voted four times for the threshold freeze.

They reveal that in his local Surrey council of Elmbridge, this stealth tax is equivalent to an average hit of £1,486 to residents’ incomes this year. This is a bigger rise than anywhere else in the country facing elections in May.

Mr Raab is MP for Esher and Walton, where he has a majority of less than 2,000.

The new attack advertisements come even though it has traditionally been the Conservatives accusing the Liberal Democrats of pushing for higher taxes.

Stealth taxes 'toxic on the doorstep'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats’ Treasury spokesman, said: “Stealth tax rises are proving toxic on the doorstep with former Conservative voters.

“Families are already facing soaring mortgages, food prices and energy bills, and this is pushing them over the edge.

“I’ve been campaigning across the Blue Wall and it’s clear this issue could cost the Conservative Party seats in their former heartlands.”

Income tax thresholds - the salary at which people start paying the tax in the first place and at which they pay higher rates - usually rise with inflation every year.

But when he was chancellor, Rishi Sunak froze the thresholds - raising billions more for the Treasury without officially putting up taxes.

In the wake of Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget last year, Jeremy Hunt said he would extend the threshold freeze until 2028.

'Pure hypocrisy'

The Liberal Democrat analysis revealed that taxpayers in Sevenoaks, Kent - where Laura Trott is the MP - faced an £873 average stealth tax grab.

Story continues

Next comes Waverley in Surrey, where the stealth tax is equivalent to £836 on average. Jeremy Hunt’s seat of South West Surrey covers this area.

In Windsor and Maidenhead, where the Liberal Democrats hope to make gains in the council elections, taxpayers face a stealth tax hit of £824 on average. Maidenhead’s MP is Theresa May, the former prime minister.

These rises compare to a stealth tax hit of just £154 in Blackpool.

The Liberal Democrats are launching digital advertisements targeting Conservative MPs who have voted for repeated tax rises.

The figures are based on forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility showing stealth taxes will cost taxpayers £12 billion over the next year.

A Conservative spokesman said: “This is pure hypocrisy from an MP whose own Lib Dem-run council of Richmond-upon-Thames has just raised council tax by the maximum 5 per cent.”