LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball turn pro with club team in Lithuania

A professional Lithuanian basketball club signed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball to pro contracts, making LaVar Ball's two younger sons ineligible for college basketball.

The move comes after LiAngelo left UCLA , where he was suspended after his shoplifting arrest during the team's season-opening trip to China.

LaVar Ball recently removed 16-year-old LaMelo from Chino Hills High in California. His oldest son, Lonzo, is a rookie with the Lakers.

The Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas club, which plays in the Lithuanian league, said in a statement the brothers will report in early January. Their contracts run through the end of the current season.

''We are committed to their long-term success and development as professional basketball players,'' said Vilius Vaitkevicius, the team's sports director.

The Balls won't be the first Americans to play for the club. Brad Tinsley, a former Vanderbilt guard, played for Prienai-Birstonas Vytautus between August and October. Tinsley declined to comment on his brief time with Prienai-Birstonas Vytautus when contacted Tuesday by The Associated Press.