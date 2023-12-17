Liam Rosenior: Hull head coach signs new contract with Tigers

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has signed a new three-year contract to extend his time at the MKM Stadium.

He was appointed in November 2022 on a two-and-a-half-year deal and took the Tigers from 21st in the Championship to a 15th-placed finish last season.

He has only lost 14 of his 52 games and Saturday's win over Cardiff moved them into the Championship playoff spots.

"We have to make sure this is the start of the journey and, hopefully, a successful one," said Rosenior.

He spent five years with the club as a player and said committing his future to the club was "never in doubt".

"I'm delighted. There's no place I'd rather be," said Rosenior, who spent five years with the club as a player.

"Everything we're doing, everything we work towards, is completely aligned and that's why a lot of progress has been made.

"I'm so proud to represent this club as manager and I'm really looking forward to seeing what the next few years hold for us. Hopefully, we can create a lot of really good memories."

Rosenior made 144 league appearances in his time as a Tigers player and was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and reached the FA Cup final the following year.

He left for Brighton after Steve Bruce's side were relegated from the Premier League in 2015 and retired from playing after the Seagulls won promotion to the top flight in 2017.

He joined Derby as a coach under Philip Cocu in July 2019 before stepping up to become Wayne Rooney's assistant in January 2021 and had a spell in interim charge of the Rams before the appointment of current boss Paul Warne.