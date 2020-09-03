Liam Payne Says He and Fiancée Maya Henry Are 'Just Really Happy' After Getting Engaged

Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam Payne had a memorable week of celebrations recently.

During his Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, the One Direction band member, 27, spoke about his engagement to fiancée Maya Henry for the first time since their happy news was confirmed by PEOPLE on Aug. 28.

"We're just really happy," Payne said during his virtual interview. "The last week I've had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!"

Payne celebrated his birthday on Aug. 29 and he shares 3-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl, whom he dated from late 2015 to July 2018 when they announced their split on Twitter.

A MASSIVE congratulations to @LiamPayne on his recent engagement and new music! https://t.co/Heoq1nSeiT pic.twitter.com/Hd7WP9rfqj — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 3, 2020

Payne and model Henry, 20, were first romantically linked in August 2018, but he didn't confirm their relationship until September 2019. (That same month, Henry made the romance Instagram official.)

Last Friday, the singer's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was engaged as the night prior they were spotted in London, where Henry was pictured wearing her massive diamond engagement ring.

One Direction

Another momentous milestone that Payne celebrated in July was the 10-year anniversary of One Direction.

Also in the GMA interview, the father of one spoke about his friendship with former bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. (Zayn Malik left the boy band in 2015.)

"It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything really," Payne said. "I'm just really grateful the fans have stuck around and we all still have careers."

Speaking about staying in contact with the group, Payne said he received "lovely birthday messages from everyone, which was really, really nice."