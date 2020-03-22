Liam Payne pays tribute to "special" and "amazing" ex Cheryl in touching post

Photo credit: Getty Images

Liam Payne has paid tribute to his ex Cheryl in a touching Mother's Day post.

The former One Direction member took to Twitter earlier today (March 22) to thank Cheryl for being an "amazing" mum to their son Bear, who also happens to be celebrating his third birthday today.

"Double special day today thanks to 2 very special ladies and a very special little man..." wrote Liam.

"Happy Mother's Day mum and Cheryl. You two are the most amazing mothers Bear and I could have asked for, thanks for raising me right and thank you Cheryl for showing my son all the love in the world."

In a separate tweet, he added: "Happy birthday little man! 3 already I can't believe it. It's amazing watching you grow and you surprise me constantly. It really seems like yesterday I was holding you for the first time. Thank you for bringing life and joy to my world. I hope I can do the same."

In her Instagram Stories, Cheryl revealed that Bear obviously hadn't been thrown a birthday party due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In line with the government's guidelines, the Greatest Dancer captain urged her followers to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Thank you to everyone who's sending birthday wishes. He's three today," she said. "Obviously no party, but it doesn't matter, he's still having lots of fun, lots of cake, lots of toys.

"Hopefully in the summer, if we all STAY HOME, we can have a celebration of both... rid of this horrific, horrible virus and a late birthday party."

