Liam Payne and Maya Henry End Engagement Nearly One Year After Rekindling Romance

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have called it quits — again.

A rep for the singer confirms to PEOPLE that Payne, 28, and his fiancée have split for the second time. PEOPLE has learned the pair broke up over a month ago.

Henry, 22, hasn't addressed the breakup, though she recently commented on a fan-posted photo of Payne with another woman, writing, "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

The former One Direction singer was first linked to Henry, a model, in 2018. They confirmed their romance in September 2019, and Payne popped the question to Henry in August 2020.

The two then called it quits in June of last year, with Payne saying on The Diary of a CEO podcast that he's "just not been very good at relationships." But it wasn't long until they were spotted out together two months later in St. Tropez and eventually returned to the red carpet as a couple that October in London.

In March, Payne attended the Taste the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills alongside Henry and told PEOPLE they were still engaged.

"She's still my fiancée," the "Strip That Down" singer said at the time. "We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been."

"I think we went through a lot in COVID," continued Payne at the event, which he co-hosted. "I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger."

He also said as a "couple that's gone through COVID together," they spent the bulk of quarantine with each other. "Most couples who have been married for years struggled, right?" he added. "So, I mean, we're still really happy to be here together today."

The same week, Payne and Henry attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

Payne shares 5-year-old son Bear Grey with his ex Cheryl, whom he dated from late 2015 to July 2018.