Liam Payne’s girlfriend says she ‘manifested’ dating him when she was 10

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed how she “manifested” her relationship with the One Direction star when she was just 10 years old.

In a TikTok video posted on 13 November, the American influencer shared with followers that she’s been a fan of the 30-year-old boy bander from the very beginning. “I am the best manifester, and I’m going to show you why,” Cassidy began the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.4m times.

“I drew this when I was 10 years old and it’s a popsicle stick - I don’t know why - of Liam,” she said, as she held up the popsicle stick with a drawing of a brunette man in a white shirt and blue pants. At the bottom of the popsicle stick, she had written the name “Liam” as a pre-teen.

“And somehow 10 years later,” Cassidy said, before opening the door to her childhood bedroom and revealing the real-life Payne lounging on her bed. “In my childhood bedroom where I literally drew this,” she wrote over the TikTok clip, while the “Strip That Down” singer flashed a smile to the camera. The couple then laughed and hugged, as Cassidy jokingly warned her followers: “Careful what you wish for.”

“The power of manifesting, I guess,” the 24-year-old influencer captioned the viral clip, and fittingly set the TikTok video to One Direction’s 2014 hit song, “Night Changes”.

In the comments, fellow One Direction fans were stunned that Cassidy’s childhood dream to date the “Bedroom Floor” singer actually came true.

“Girl just casually have Liam Payne in her bedroom,” one TikTok user commented.

“Happy for you girlie now tell me how to do this with Harry,” another person joked.

“You’re the luckiest girl alive,” a third user said, while someone else wrote: “Can I manifest a One Direction reunion?”

Payne and Cassidy first sparked romance rumours in October 2022 when they were seen attending a Halloween Party together in London. The couple confirmed their romance in December that year, when they made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Cassidy later shared a photo from the event on Instagram, in which Payne could be seen gazing lovingly at the London-based influencer. “Last night was amazing,” she captioned the post, tagging Payne.

The pair also stepped out in March 2023 to support fellow One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s premiere of his documentary, All of Those Voices. “What a crazy eye opening experience! It was so nice to meet you finally. I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones,” Cassidy wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Payne posing on the red carpet. “@louist91well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love.”

The British singer was previously engaged to ex Maya Henry. The former couple reportedly first started dating in 2018 but didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until September 2019. They announced their engagement in August 2020, but less than one year later Payne revealed that they called off their engagement during lockdown.

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships and I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” Payne said during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast in June 2021.

While Payne and Henry reconciled just two months after his podcast appearance, they called it quits again in May 2022 after rumours surfaced that the One Direction singer had cheated on her with Miami-based model Aliana Mawla. In an Instagram Story posted to Mawla’s account, Payne was allegedly pictured with his arms wrapped around the influencer from behind, as she snapped a selfie.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry (Getty Images for Elton John AIDS)

A fan account reposted the images to their Instagram page, and tagged Henry in the post. “UPDATE: Liam and Maya look so cute here,” they captioned the post, but Henry expressed her confusion in the comments section. “I love all the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she commented. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now”.

At the time, representatives for Payne confirmed to Page Six that the singer and his fiancée had split up, but did not confirm when. Meanwhile, Mawla denied breaking up the former One Direction star and his fiancée.

Payne was also in a relationship with former X Factor host Cheryl Cole, 38, between 2016 to 2019. Their son, Bear, was born in March 2017.