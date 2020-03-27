Liam Payne donates 360,000 meals to food banks to support people struggling during coronavirus crisis

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Liam Payne will fund 360,000 meals for people struggling as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The former One Direction star, 26, has teamed up with the Trussell Trust to help support over 100 food banks in Birmingham, Stoke-onTrent, Sheffield, Coventry, Nottingham and Bristol.

It is estimated that food banks will see an increase in demand during the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted businesses across the country and has jeopardised many people’s incomes.

“It’s not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food,” Payne said in a statement. “Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support.

“It’s vital that we get support to those people right now, as this crisis unfolds.

“The Trussell Trust is working with food banks across the country to ensure emergency help is there for people who don’t have money for the basics.

“But I’m also donating because of the work they do to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank - we can’t end the conversation with getting emergency food to people, as vital as that is.”

Payne will have an ongoing relationship with the charity (Getty Images)

He added: “When we’re out on the other side of this, we need to look at why there are people in this country who don’t have enough money for food.

“I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food - and end the need for food banks.”

The Trussell Trust’s chief executive Emma Revie said that the charity is “so grateful” to Payne for his “generous donation.”

“This will help us continue to support our network of food banks to provide the best possible emergency help to people referred at an uncertain time,” she explained.

“Our main priority is the safety of everyone at a food bank, and having support like this helps us ensure that emergency support can continue to be available in the safest possible way.”

