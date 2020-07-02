Liam Payne 'started to become a man' after son was born

Liam Payne in December 2019 (Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Liam Payne has credited his three-year-old son with helping him “to become a man”.

The One Direction heartthrob, 26, welcomed son Bear in 2017 with his then girlfriend Cheryl.

According to the Daily Mirror, he said the toddler is the person who inspires him and that becoming a dad “changed my views on a lot of different things and the way I was living my life”.

Speaking at The Diana Awards, Payne said: "I think, for me, on a daily basis my three-year-old son constantly inspires me. The thing in that is that it inspires you to do better."

The star said that he "finally started to become a man" after Bear arrived.

The Stack It Up singer also said that he and Cheryl had talked about what they wanted for Bear’s future and that they loved the idea of the little boy growing up to do something “to help the world out".

Payne and Cheryl, 37, started dating each other in 2016 and they welcomed Bear - the first child for each of them - the following year.

However, the couple went their separate ways in 2018.

The Diana Awards were set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales and recognise the humanitarian efforts of children and young people.