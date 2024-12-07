Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins results, live stream, round-by-round updates, ring walks for IBF world title fight

Uncrowned has Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins results, live stream, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Paro vs. Hitchins fight card on Saturday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. IBF super lightweight champion Paro defends his belt against the mandatory challenger Hitchins in the main event.
Paro (25-0, 15 KOs), an Australian southpaw, won the title with a major upset over Subriel Matias in June. Hitchins (18-0, 3 KOs) became the mandatory challenger with a controversial unanimous decision over Gustavo Lemos in April.
Saturday's main event is priced very closely with the oddsmakers, but Paro has the slight edge. Should Paro successfully retain his championship, he is expected to pursue an all-Australian clash with George Kambosos, who recently signed with Matchroom Boxing — the company which also represents Paro.
The Paro vs. Hitchins main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN worldwide, with main event ring walks expected at around 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 3:15 p.m. ET and can be watched below.
The Paro vs. Hitchins main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN worldwide, with main event ring walks expected at around 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 3:15 p.m. ET and can be watched below.
Main card (7 p.m. ET, DAZN)
IBF super lightweight title: Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins
Super featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz
Flyweight: Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez
Lightweight: Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana
Prelims (3:15 p.m. ET., YouTube)
Super lightweight: William Ortiz vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana
Welterweight: Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman
Bantamweight: Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez
Women's welterweight: Stephanie Pineiro vs. Ogledis Suarez
Super featherweight: Carlos De Leon vs. vs. Jose Guevara
Live12 updates
Darshan Desai
Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 6
Faria is game and still firing back at Pineiro, she lands a reverse 1-2 combination on the Puerto Rican. Pineiro clearly doesn't respect what's coming back and it serves as no deterrent to her. Pineiro responds with a pair of left hands, followed by a right hook, and two uppercuts. A strong finish to the round for Pineiro after Faria's best moment in the fight.
10-9 Pineiro, 60-53 Pineiro
Darshan Desai
Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 5
Faria is backed up in a corner, and Pineiro is unloading on her. An overhand left hand started it and forced Faria to lose her shape; the referee took a closer look but decided to let the action continue. Another dominant round for Pineiro
10-9 Pineiro, 50-44 Pineiro
Darshan Desai
Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 4
Pineiro is caught by a left-hand counter from Faria, a rare success for Faria as Pineiro got a little bit careless and walked into range with her hands down. It's short-lived though as Pineiro lands with a right hook that wobbles Faria.
10-9 Pineiro, 40-35 Pineiro
Darshan Desai
Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 3
Pineiro lands a combination 5-punch combination on Faria, switching between head and body for her attack. She is targeting a right hook to the body, followed by a left hand to the head. Pineiro connects with another clean left hand on Faria. If she can establish a jab and use it to set up her power shots, she could stop Faria.
10-9 Pineiro, 30-26 Pineiro
Darshan Desai
Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 2
Faria is being forced on the backfoot by the aggressive Pineiro, who is landing at will. The former UFC fighter Faria is just attempting to stay out of the way of trouble and survive, she is clearly out of her depth, but has no intention of bowing out.
10-9 Pineiro, 20-17 Pineiro
Darshan Desai
Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 1
Pineiro has a significant size advantage over Faria, this looks like a big mismatch. The unbeaten Puerto Rican dropped Faria with a right hook early. Faria turned to her side at the end of the opener, almost as if she didn't want to be in there any more.
10-8 Pineiro
Darshan Desai
First up: Pineiro vs. Faria
Stephanie Pineiro (7-0, 2 KOs) meets late-replacement Kalindra Faria (2-2) over eight rounds at welterweight to open the night.
Darshan Desai
Matchroom could return to Puero Rico on March 8
Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing stages a show in Puerto Rico for the second time tonight.
In June, Australia's Liam Paro dethroned IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias in a major upset in Manati.
🇵🇷 Eddie Hearn has said that they are in talks to continue working with the former IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias and that he could feature on the Edgar Berlanga card on March 8 in Puerto Rico.
The Brisbane-based Paro hopes to avoid the trend among Australian underdogs who lost their titles soon after knocking off heavily favored fighters.
Brisbane’s Jeff Horn, who infamously defeated Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in July 2017, lost the WBO welterweight title two fights later to a dominant Terence Crawford in June 2018. Sydney’s George Kambosos ambitiously boxed Devin Haney in his first fight after a stunning, split-decision victory over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021, but Haney easily out-pointed Kambosos in a pair of 12-rounders that took place four months apart in 2022.
Unlike Horn and Kambosos, who respectively opposed Pacquiao and Haney on Australian soil, Paro must win a second straight title fight in Puerto Rico on Saturday night to secure an opportunity to return to his homeland for another championship match in his first fight of 2025.
Eddie Hearn — whose company, Matchroom Boxing, co-promotes Paro and Kambosos — wants to match them in what would be a very rare title fight among Australians. If Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) conquers the unbeaten Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) in a main event inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan (7 p.m. ET, DAZN), Kambosos would then need to defeat an opponent to be announced sometime in February to transform a proposed Paro-Kambosos bout into reality.
Darshan Desai
Paro and Hitchins make rehydration limit, we have a fight!
At yesterday's weigh-in, Liam Paro (139.6 pounds) and Richardson Hitchins (139.8 pounds) successfully made the 140-pound limit for their IBF super lightweight title fight.
But as with all IBF title fights, the boxers were subject to another weigh-in on the day of the fight, where they could not be more than 150 pounds.
This morning, both fighters also made the rehydration limit, with Paro tipping the scales at 149.4 pounds, 0.2 lbs under Hitchins, who was 149.6 pounds.
Uncrowned Staff
Prelims kick off in 30 minutes!
Welcome! Today's Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins fight card kicks off at 3:15 p.m. ET.
In the main event, IBF super lightweight champion Paro defends his belt against mandatory challenger Hitchins at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Keep it locked to Uncrowned all night for live results and coverage.