Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins results, live stream, round-by-round updates, ring walks for IBF world title fight

Liam Paro defends his IBF super lightweight title against Richardson Hitchins on Saturday night. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins results, live stream, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Paro vs. Hitchins fight card on Saturday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. IBF super lightweight champion Paro defends his belt against the mandatory challenger Hitchins in the main event.

Paro (25-0, 15 KOs), an Australian southpaw, won the title with a major upset over Subriel Matias in June. Hitchins (18-0, 3 KOs) became the mandatory challenger with a controversial unanimous decision over Gustavo Lemos in April.

Saturday's main event is priced very closely with the oddsmakers, but Paro has the slight edge. Should Paro successfully retain his championship, he is expected to pursue an all-Australian clash with George Kambosos, who recently signed with Matchroom Boxing — the company which also represents Paro.

The Paro vs. Hitchins main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN worldwide, with main event ring walks expected at around 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 3:15 p.m. ET and can be watched below.

Follow the Paro vs. Hitchins action all night with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play for the main card, the latter of which begins at 7 p.m. ET below.

Main card (7 p.m. ET, DAZN)

IBF super lightweight title: Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins

Super featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz

Flyweight: Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez

Lightweight: Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana

Prelims (3:15 p.m. ET., YouTube)

Super lightweight: William Ortiz vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana

Welterweight: Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman

Bantamweight: Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez

Women's welterweight: Stephanie Pineiro vs. Ogledis Suarez

Super featherweight: Carlos De Leon vs. vs. Jose Guevara