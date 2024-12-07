Advertisement
Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins results, live stream, round-by-round updates, ring walks for IBF world title fight

darshan desai
Uncrowned
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Liam Paro weigh-ins for his fight against Montana Love for the WBO Intercontinental Super Lightweight Title at Chase Center on December 08, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Liam Paro defends his IBF super lightweight title against Richardson Hitchins on Saturday night. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins results, live stream, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Paro vs. Hitchins fight card on Saturday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. IBF super lightweight champion Paro defends his belt against the mandatory challenger Hitchins in the main event.

Paro (25-0, 15 KOs), an Australian southpaw, won the title with a major upset over Subriel Matias in June. Hitchins (18-0, 3 KOs) became the mandatory challenger with a controversial unanimous decision over Gustavo Lemos in April.

Saturday's main event is priced very closely with the oddsmakers, but Paro has the slight edge. Should Paro successfully retain his championship, he is expected to pursue an all-Australian clash with George Kambosos, who recently signed with Matchroom Boxing — the company which also represents Paro.

The Paro vs. Hitchins main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN worldwide, with main event ring walks expected at around 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 3:15 p.m. ET and can be watched below.

Follow the Paro vs. Hitchins action all night with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play for the main card, the latter of which begins at 7 p.m. ET below.

IBF super lightweight title: Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins

Super featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz

Flyweight: Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez

Lightweight: Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana

Super lightweight: William Ortiz vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana

Welterweight: Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman

Bantamweight: Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez

Women's welterweight: Stephanie Pineiro vs. Ogledis Suarez

Super featherweight: Carlos De Leon vs. vs. Jose Guevara

  • Darshan Desai

    Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 6

    Faria is game and still firing back at Pineiro, she lands a reverse 1-2 combination on the Puerto Rican. Pineiro clearly doesn't respect what's coming back and it serves as no deterrent to her. Pineiro responds with a pair of left hands, followed by a right hook, and two uppercuts. A strong finish to the round for Pineiro after Faria's best moment in the fight.

    10-9 Pineiro, 60-53 Pineiro

  • Darshan Desai

    Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 5

    Faria is backed up in a corner, and Pineiro is unloading on her. An overhand left hand started it and forced Faria to lose her shape; the referee took a closer look but decided to let the action continue. Another dominant round for Pineiro

    10-9 Pineiro, 50-44 Pineiro

  • Darshan Desai

    Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 4

    Pineiro is caught by a left-hand counter from Faria, a rare success for Faria as Pineiro got a little bit careless and walked into range with her hands down. It's short-lived though as Pineiro lands with a right hook that wobbles Faria.

    10-9 Pineiro, 40-35 Pineiro

  • Darshan Desai

    Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 3

    Pineiro lands a combination 5-punch combination on Faria, switching between head and body for her attack. She is targeting a right hook to the body, followed by a left hand to the head. Pineiro connects with another clean left hand on Faria. If she can establish a jab and use it to set up her power shots, she could stop Faria.

    10-9 Pineiro, 30-26 Pineiro

  • Darshan Desai

    Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 2

    Faria is being forced on the backfoot by the aggressive Pineiro, who is landing at will. The former UFC fighter Faria is just attempting to stay out of the way of trouble and survive, she is clearly out of her depth, but has no intention of bowing out.

    10-9 Pineiro, 20-17 Pineiro

  • Darshan Desai

    Pineiro vs. Faria - Round 1

    Pineiro has a significant size advantage over Faria, this looks like a big mismatch. The unbeaten Puerto Rican dropped Faria with a right hook early. Faria turned to her side at the end of the opener, almost as if she didn't want to be in there any more.

    10-8 Pineiro

  • Darshan Desai

    First up: Pineiro vs. Faria

    Stephanie Pineiro (7-0, 2 KOs) meets late-replacement Kalindra Faria (2-2) over eight rounds at welterweight to open the night.

  • Darshan Desai

    Matchroom could return to Puero Rico on March 8

    Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing stages a show in Puerto Rico for the second time tonight.

    In June, Australia's Liam Paro dethroned IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias in a major upset in Manati.

    Paro defends his championship against Hitchins tonight, and Matias could return on Matchroom's next show in Puerto Rico, which is targeted for March 8th and is expected to be headlined by super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Watch live on Uncrowned

    Today's Paro vs. Hitchins prelims are about to kick off!

    Watch the five-fight undercard LIVE on Uncrowned above.

    • Super lightweight: William Ortiz vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana

    • Welterweight: Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman

    • Bantamweight: Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez

    • Women's welterweight: Stephanie Pineiro vs. Kalindra Faria

    • (Float) Super featherweight: Carlos De Leon vs. vs. Jose Guevara

  • Keith Idec

    Paro vs. Richardson preview

    Get more on tonight's Paro vs. Richardson title fight with Keith Idec's preview for Uncrowned.

    The Brisbane-based Paro hopes to avoid the trend among Australian underdogs who lost their titles soon after knocking off heavily favored fighters.

    Brisbane’s Jeff Horn, who infamously defeated Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in July 2017, lost the WBO welterweight title two fights later to a dominant Terence Crawford in June 2018. Sydney’s George Kambosos ambitiously boxed Devin Haney in his first fight after a stunning, split-decision victory over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021, but Haney easily out-pointed Kambosos in a pair of 12-rounders that took place four months apart in 2022.

    Unlike Horn and Kambosos, who respectively opposed Pacquiao and Haney on Australian soil, Paro must win a second straight title fight in Puerto Rico on Saturday night to secure an opportunity to return to his homeland for another championship match in his first fight of 2025.

    Eddie Hearn — whose company, Matchroom Boxing, co-promotes Paro and Kambosos — wants to match them in what would be a very rare title fight among Australians. If Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) conquers the unbeaten Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) in a main event inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan (7 p.m. ET, DAZN), Kambosos would then need to defeat an opponent to be announced sometime in February to transform a proposed Paro-Kambosos bout into reality.

  • Darshan Desai

    Paro and Hitchins make rehydration limit, we have a fight!

    At yesterday's weigh-in, Liam Paro (139.6 pounds) and Richardson Hitchins (139.8 pounds) successfully made the 140-pound limit for their IBF super lightweight title fight.

    But as with all IBF title fights, the boxers were subject to another weigh-in on the day of the fight, where they could not be more than 150 pounds.

    This morning, both fighters also made the rehydration limit, with Paro tipping the scales at 149.4 pounds, 0.2 lbs under Hitchins, who was 149.6 pounds.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Prelims kick off in 30 minutes!

    Welcome! Today's Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins fight card kicks off at 3:15 p.m. ET.

    In the main event, IBF super lightweight champion Paro defends his belt against mandatory challenger Hitchins at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

    Keep it locked to Uncrowned all night for live results and coverage.