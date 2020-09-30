Liam Gallagher accuses Noel of leaving him out of Oasis anniversary celebration

Liam Gallagher has accused brother Noel of leaving him out of Oasis anniversary celebrations. (Getty Images)

Liam Gallagher is feeling left out after brother Noel Gallagher celebrated the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ breakthrough album without him.

Former Oasis lead singer Liam, 48, hit out at his older brother Noel, 53, on Twitter as he marked the release of second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory - which made the band an international success - with a special interview.

Liam tweeted: “Cooee. The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart.”

Read more: Noel Gallagher calls Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran 's***'

The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

He was replying to a tweet from the official Oasis account announcing: “‘Return To Rockfield’ is an exclusive new i/v with Noel, in which he visits the legendary Welsh studios, looking back at his memories & reflecting on #MorningGlory25’s legacy for the 1st time since the band recorded it!”

Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

Replying to a fan who pointed out that Noel recognises Liam’s vocal talent in the interview, Liam said: “Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers.”

But replying to another fan who asked him: “LG, after all that’s happened, if Noel, inspired by the 25th anniversary of WTSMG, gives you a call and says “let’s get the band back together when the pandemic is over” would you accept the offer?”

View photos The Gallagher brothers last performed together in 2009. (Getty Images) More

Liam replied “Yeah man.”

Oasis split up in 2009 after Noel and Liam fell out during a backstage fight at a festival in Paris. Noel quit the band and the brothers are not thought to have spoken since.

Earlier this year Liam announced he will be performing a free concert for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000. It was originally scheduled to take place on October 29 but has been rescheduled to May 2021 due to social distancing rules.. He has billed the gig as an Oasis “reunion” but said it will go ahead, with or without brother Noel.

Read more: Noel Gallagher accuses Liam of lying about Oasis reunion

View photos Oasis released (What's The Story) Morning Glory in 1995. (PA) More

Both brothers have had successful solo careers since going their separate ways. Liam was also the lead singer of Beady Eye, with guitarists Gem Archer and Andy Bell and drummer Chris Sharrock, all former members of Oasis.

Noel started a new band, High Flying Birds, and as the writer of many of Oasis’s big hits, earns money for them when Liam performs them live.