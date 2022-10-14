Liam Neeson in talks to star in new Naked Gun film with Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer directing

Paramount Pictures is in the works on a film reboot based off the widely popular comedy franchise The Naked Gun, and things are starting to shape up. Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, who recently directed the Emmy-winning Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers, has come on board to direct and executive produce. The reboot will reteam Schaffer with Rescue Rangers' writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who will pen the Naked Gun screenplay. Mark Hentemann and Alec Sulkin wrote a previous draft of the script.

A potential cast is also in the early stages, with Liam Neeson in negotiations to star in an unknown role. The Irish actor first sparked chatter of his involvement in a reboot during an interview with People (the TV Show!) in February.

"I've been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films," he told the show at the time.

He joked, "It'll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don't know."

The original franchise, which was based on the short-lived 1982 ABC series Police Squad!, encompassed three films starring late comedian Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin, a dim-witted but lovable cop. The spoof series was ultimately successful at the box office, earning approximately $477 million worldwide.

Paramount first tried to get a Naked Gun reboot off the ground in 2013, with Ed Helms attached to star, but that later fell through.

Further details on the new film are scant at the moment, but it is known that Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing via their company Fuzzy Door.

