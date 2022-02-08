Liam Neeson reveals he fell in love with a ‘taken’ woman while living in Australia

Liam Neeson has confessed that he fell in love with a woman who was “taken” while he was shooting his new film Blacklight in Australia.

The 69-year-old actor spent several months in Melbourne in 2020 to film the action movie which was released on 20 January last month.

“I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers,” Neeson told Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr on Monday (7 February).

“Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour.”

The Made in Italy star added: “I made a couple of pals, I fell in love, but she was taken.”

Koch and Barr then said they were “intrigued” by Neeson’s confession and asked viewers to help locate the mystery woman.

Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in #Blacklight, a new action thriller filmed in Australia! @NelsonAspen spoke to the star about why he "thoroughly enjoyed" his two weeks in hotel quarantine and the mystery Melbourne woman he "fell in love" with 👀 pic.twitter.com/LLX1M2bJ0j — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 6, 2022

“If you know the lady involved, go to the Facebook page. Give us some hints!” Koch said.

Neeson’s wife, actor Natasha Richardson, had died in 2009 after a fatal fall at a Canadian ski resort. She was 45.

She was airlifted to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York where she was placed on life support.

She died with Neeson by her side after her family made the decision to switch off her life support. An autopsy report found she had suffered a blunt blow to the head.

“If you’re brain dead already, the rest of your body isn’t far behind,” Marc S Arginteanu, a neurosurgeon at Lenox Hill not involved in Richardson’s care, had told The Globe and Mail newspaper at the time.

Liam Neeson with his late wife Natasha Richardson (Getty)

“Despite everything you could possibly want to do, once somebody is brain dead, it’s really just a matter of time before the body goes.”

Neeson and Richardson married in 1994 and have two sons, Micheál and Daniel.

In a 2014 interview with CBS’s Anderson Cooper, the Irish actor recalled the loss of his wife and explained what had happened on the day his wife had died.

“She was on life support... I went to her and I told her I loved her. I said, ‘Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head,’” said Neeson, who has been single since her death.

“She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we’d pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, ‘Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone.’”