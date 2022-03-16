Liam Neeson Plays Hitman Struggling with Memory Loss in His Latest Action Movie — See the Trailer

Liam Neeson is bringing the action once again.

The actor, 69, stars in the first trailer for Memory, in which he plays an assassin-for-hire who is tasked with crossing his own personal moral code when he's assigned to take out a child. While seeking revenge and going against those who put him up to the mission, he's also struggling with memory loss after being diagnosed with a condition, complicating his process.

Memory also stars Guy Pearce as an FBI agent also racing to hunt down the criminals who had hired Neeson's hitman character.

"I want justice," Neeson says in the trailer. "We all have to die. What's important is what you do before you go."

RELATED: Liam Neeson on Playing Action Roles as He Turns 70: 'I'm Getting Away with It'

Memory

Open Road Films

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The movie is directed by Martin Campbell, who directed last year's Maggie Q action movie The Protégé, plus the first Daniel Craig James Bond movie, 2006's Casino Royale.

Neeson has made a string of high-octane action thrillers since the box office success of 2008's Taken, which itself spawned two sequels. Last month, his movie Blacklight hit theaters, and costar Aidan Quinn told PEOPLE about why Neeson excels in the genre.

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Neeson's Sons Support Him Being Action Hero at Almost 70: 'I Haven't Caught Them Laughing'

"He's so good at this now," said Quinn. "He's gotten this particular genre down where he can do it with such grace and yet be very charming and still have the gravitas that his characters have. It's a pleasure to see him do this at the top of his game."

Producer Tom Ortenberg previously told Deadline about his many recent collaborations with Neeson: "I can't say enough good things about Liam. Now into our seventh collaboration together since The Gray, he continues to deliver iconic, charismatic and high-intensity performances that keep theatrical audiences coming back time and time again. With a strong supporting cast including Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci, and Martin Campbell directing, we look forward to taking moviegoers on another wild ride."

Memory is in theaters April 29.