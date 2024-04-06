Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Muscles in ‘Leg Day’ Gym Selfie Ahead of Filming “The Witcher” Season 4

The actor also thanked fans for supporting his movie ‘Land of Bad’

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram Liam Hemsworth shares a gym selfie on April 5

Liam Hemsworth is in his gym selfie era!

The Hunger Games alum — who is gearing up to star as buff monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in season 4 of The Witcher — gave fans a glimpse into his workout with a black-and-white mirror selfie on Friday.

While he revealed in the Instagram caption that the photo was taken on “#legday,” Hemsworth, 34, was not afraid to use it to show off his arms.

The actor’s biceps and shoulders were on full display in a tank top as he posed in front of weights and other workout equipment.

Along with the monochrome shot, Hemsworth also shared a promotional photo from his latest project, Land of Bad, which also stars Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia and his brother, Luke Hemsworth.

And, in the caption, the actor expressed gratitude for those who have supported the action-thriller since it hit theaters in February.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome,” he wrote, adding that he is “extremely grateful for all the love and support!”

Following the film’s release, the star dedicated another post to the project, which follows a special forces unit that “is ambushed during a mission to retrieve an intelligence asset,” per IMDB.

The Avenue Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection Liam Hemsworth in ‘Land of Bad.’

Alongside a trailer of the film, Hemsworth wrote, “Proud of the work that everyone did on this project! Blood, sweat and tears!”

"If you’ve got time this weekend find a cinema nearby and treat yourself to a wild ride and a large bucket of popcorn,” he added.

Hemsworth is currently preparing to star in season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher. He is set to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia, who was portrayed by Henry Cavill in the first three seasons.

According to Netflix, production on the series is set to start later this spring.

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Liam Hemsworth and Henry Cavill

When the casting shake-up was first announced in 2022, Hemsworth released a statement on social media.

“As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he wrote. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

He also addressed his predecessor directly in the post, adding: “Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Cavill, 40, also acknowledged the change on social media, writing, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.”

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he continued. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”



