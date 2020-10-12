Liam Hemsworth Enjoys Family Holiday With Chris Hemsworth A Year After Miley Cyrus Split

From ELLE

Updated article published on 12/09/20: Liam Hemsworth has joined his older brother Chris Hemsworth for another holiday, exactly one year since his last family trip following his split from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday, the Thor actor shared several photographs of the getaway with his family on Lord Howe Island in Australia. Chris appeared to be joined by his wife Elsa Pataky, their three children (India, 8, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6) as well as the famous brothers’ other sibling, Luke Hemsworth, and director Taika Waititi.

‘2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia,’ the father-of-three captioned his photos on Instagram.

‘Visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality. [sic]’

In the snaps, Chris can be seen dining on the beach with his friends, jumping into the sea and posing with his famous younger brother, Liam, on the island. It's unknown whether Liam's rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks joined the gang on the holiday.

Photo credit: Chris Hemsworth - Instagram More

The trip comes exactly a year since the actor took Liam, his family and a group of friends to Makepeace Island in Australia following the Hunger Games star’s filing for divorce from Cyrus.



Original article published on 13/09/19: Nothing helps heal a broken heart like a quick getaway abroad with your loved ones.

So, this might explain why Liam Hemsworth has been enjoying some time away with his brother Chris Hemsworth, his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky and a group of their friends to Makepeace Island in Australia this week.

Weeks after the Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus following their vegan wedding last December, the actor has been enjoying the sights of his home country with family, sitting poolside in the sunshine and enjoying sunsets by the sea.

On Thursday, Thor actor Chris shared photographs on Instagram from the group’s getaway, describing Makepeace Island as a ‘hidden gem’.

In the snaps, Liam keeps his attire relaxed dressed in a grey hooded jumper, jeans and white trainers while his older sibling wears a pair of denim jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

In a surprising turn of events, Lindsay Lohan was one of the many fans enjoying the photos of the brothers, as the Freaky Friday actress was spotted to have commented on the father-of-three’s series of images by Instagram account @Commentsbycelebs.

‘Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?! [sic] wrote Lohan.

In photographs posted by Pataky on the social media platform, the group can be seen enjoying walks in the great outdoors, sunbathing and posing up a storm.

Since splitting from Cyrus, the ‘Slide Away’ singer has struck up a romance with Kaitlynn Carter, who was previously married to The Hills star Brody Jenner.

Last month, Cyrus’ ex-husband posted a photograph of a setting sun on Instagram and wrote a caption which alluded to his break-up from the 26-year-old.

‘Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,’ an excerpt of the posts reads.

‘This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.’









You Might Also Like