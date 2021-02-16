Liam Gallagher teases Oasis reunion: ‘It’s gonna happen’
Liam Gallagher has appeared to confirm a possible Oasis reunion.
Responding to a fan on Twitter, who wrote, “HEY LIAM, I need you to give me hope that Oasis will come back,” Liam replied, “It's gonna happen.”
It’s gonna happen
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2021
Fans replied to the tweet excitedly, begging for more information.
The tweet, which Liam sent on Saturday (13 February), follows a New Year’s message to his brother, Noel, seeming to indicate that 2021 would be the year for an Oasis reunion.
“HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x,” Liam wrote to his brother on 1 January.
HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2021
The pair famously fronted the beloved Brit-rock band from 1991 to 2009 before suffering a contentious split.
Despite fan hopefulness and Liam's willingness to reconcile, an actual Oasis reunion appears unlikely, given that Noel has not exactly expressed the same level of enthusiasm, in public, anyway.
In March 2020, Liam said that he would reunite the band “with or without” Noel for a gig to raise money for the NHS, adding that he was “sick of pleading” for the reunion to happen.
In February of last year, Liam suggested that his brother had turned down a reunion offer worth £100m. Noel responded by writing, “To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.”
Noel, who was Oasis’ primary songwriter, had also told the Big Issue that every tweet from his brother, whom he has called a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of any hopes regarding an Oasis reunion.
At the same time, later in January 2021, Noel did describe a 2002 song by Liam as “perfect”, which was a rare compliment.
Appearing on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the High Flying Birds singer said, “I thought ‘Songbird’ by Liam was great. We did a demo of it and it was more like ‘Love Me Do’ by The Beatles. It’s got a mouth organ on it and it sounds like The Beatles. Then we took all the instruments off it and it became this acoustic thing that I think is perfect.”
Read More
Oasis star Liam Gallagher sends New Year’s message to brother Noel teasing reunion: ‘2021 is our year’
Oasis reunion: Liam Gallagher says he and brother Noel turned down £100m for comeback tour