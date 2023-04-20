Liam Gallagher shares verdict on AI-generated Oasis album by ‘AIsis’

Liam Gallagher has offered up his thoughts after an Oasis album created by artificial intelligence went viral.

Last week, an “alternative reality concept album” imagining another Oasis album featuring the band’s 1995 to 1997 line-up went viral online, sparking further debate about the future of music and AI.

The eight-track album – titled The Lost Tapes Volume One and under the name AIsis– featured music and lyrics written by the real-life band Breezer, but with Liam’s AI-generated voice singing them.

On Wednesday (19 April), the former Oasis frontman shared his verdict on the AIsis album.

Asked his thoughts, on Twitter, Liam replied: “Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there.”

In a follow-up tweet, the 50-year-old said that he thought the song was “mad as f***”, adding: “I sound mega.”

On the AIsis album, which features tracks such as “Out of My Mind” and “Coming of Age”, Breezer said that the concept was based on the idea “where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums, and only now has the master DAT tape from that session surfaced”.

Liam shared his thoughts (Twitter)

“We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher… to step in and help out on some tunes that were written during lockdown 2021 for a short-lived, but much loved band called Breezer,” they wrote, adding that they had another set of Oasis-inspired songs which may also be released.

The topic was hotly debated by Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, in a segment questioning if AI was a “threat”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Breezer musician Bobby Geraghty said that many people had assumed the music and lyrics were written by AI too.

Gallagher on stage with Oasis in 2000 (Getty Images)

“I don’t think that’s possible yet,” he said. “AI is still very much controlled by the user. You need to feed it exactly what it needs to replicate. I don’t think it’s at the point where AI could write a song. Although, having said that, a lot of people have asked if the music was AI generated, which it’s not.”

It comes after an AI-generated “collaboration” between Drake and The Weeknd went viral online, horrifying fans with its “terrifying accuracy”.

The song, titled “Heart on My Sleeve”, was later pulled from streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and Tidal.

It is in the process of being removed from TikTok and YouTube, following criticism from Universal Music Group, who claimed the song violated copyright law.