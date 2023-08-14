Liam Gallagher set to outshine brother Noel with fifth number one solo album

Liam Gallagher is on track to claim his fifth solo number one LP in the UK albums chart with Knebworth 22.

If this happens, then the singer will have released more number one albums than his brother Noel.

Knebworth 22 is comprised of songs that were recorded at two sold-out shows in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, in June last year.

Liam Gallagher on stage during the Knebworth concert in 1996 (Steffan Rousseau/PA)

Liam played at the park more than 25 years after Oasis had performed there for two nights in 1996.

The track list for Knebworth 22 includes Liam’s single Wall Of Glass and Oasis songs Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

As a solo artist, Liam, 50, has released a number of LPs since their split, including number one albums As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall, 2020) and C’mon You Know (2022).

Noel, 56, has also had four number one albums with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (2011), Chasing Yesterday (2015), Who Built The Moon (2017) and Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2021).

In June this year, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released LP Council Skies, which peaked at number two.

Currently sitting behind Knebworth 22 in the official UK albums chart are Swedish Rockers The Hive, who could secure a number two position with their LP The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

They are followed by electronic duo Jungle, who are in the running to debut at number three with their album Volcano.

Behind Jungle and set to claim the fourth spot is David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Soundtrack, which was released 40 years ago in 1983.

Elsewhere in the charts, Taylor Swift’s 2014 album 1989 – which contains singles Shake It Off, Blank Space and Style – is looking to re-enter the top 10 at number five, having originally peaked at number one.

Swift recently announcement that a forthcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be released in October.