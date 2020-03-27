Liam Gallagher insists Oasis NHS fundraising gig will happen ‘with or without Noel’

Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has said that an Oasis reunion concert to raise funds for the NHS will go ahead, “with or without” his brother Noel Gallagher.

On Tuesday, the singer set out a “demand” for the band to reform with “all money going to the NHS”, adding that he was “sick of pleading” for the reunion to happen.

At 8pm last night, the UK joined together to #ClapForCarers at 8pm, with residents applauding outside their windows in support of NHS staff and key workers keeping the UK going during the coronavirus crisus.

As this happened, Liam took the opportunity to reiterate his reunion plans, telling fans that while the reunion “may not be the same” without his brother, it would go ahead anyway.

Noel and Liam Gallagher, pictured together in 2008 (Getty Images)

He wrote: “Wanna clear a few things up. Oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or without Noel Gallagher.

“It may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow your knickers off.”

In a second post, he wrote: "C'mon NOEL GALLAGHER."

After the nationwide applauding took place, Liam tweeted: "Amazing scenes, we f**king love and adore you all."

The brothers have been locked in a war of words since the band acrimoniously split in 2009.

The move was prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Liam has called for a reunion on numerous occasions but his brother previously said his frequent pleas are making it even more likely.

Speaking to the Big Issue, Noel previously said that every tweet from his brother, who he described as a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of hopes about Oasis reforming.

Additional reporting by Press Association.