Liam Gallagher announces free gig for NHS workers

Liam Gallagher performs at Mediolanum Forum on February 16, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Liam Gallagher has hailed “incredible” NHS and careworkers and announced plans to play a free concert for those putting their lives on the line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to announce he will perform at London’s O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000, on 29 October.

Read more: Liam Gallagher pleads with Noel for Oasis reunion to raise NHS funds

Tweeting the news to his 3.3 million followers, Gallagher said: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on October 29. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x.”

It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x pic.twitter.com/iRfb2RNNNy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 10, 2020

Tickets for the concert are limited to two per person and NHS staff can apply from 9am on Wednesday April 15.

Liam had previously attempted to coax brother Noel into an Oasis reunion with all proceeds being donated to the NHS.

He tweeted last month: “Sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were.”

The pair famously have a fractious relationship, and Noel has previously stated he will never share a stage with his younger brother again.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

Story continues

When no response was forthcoming from the older Gallagher brother, Liam tweeted: “Wanna clear a few things up oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off.”

A host of musicians have already announced plans to perform free concerts for NHS staff risking lives in during the coronavirus outbreak.

Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured at the Q Magazine music awards in London. Oasis frontman Liam received the Best Act in the World trophy on behalf of the band at the 10th anniversary of the awards. (Photo by Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Manic Street Preachers will perform at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 4 and 5 December, with the first concert free for NHS staff.

Read more: Liam Gallagher vows Oasis reunion will go ahead 'with or without Noel'

The second will be ticketed, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.

The Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will perform a free concert for NHS staff in Nottingham, while Rick Astley and The Script have also announced similar gigs.