Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine to headline Boardmasters

Boardmasters music and surfing festival has unveiled the first wave of more than 30 acts including two headline performers.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine will headline the festival in Newquay, Cornwall, on 9-13 August 2023.

Other acts announced include Little Simz, Four Tet and Example.

The festival, which usually attracts about 50,000 people, is held at Watergate Bay and Fistral beach.

Organisers said "tens of thousands" had already signed up for pre-sale tickets before the general release on Friday.

