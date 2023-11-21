Liam Gallagher, Calvin Harris and Gerry Cinnamon to headline TRNSMT 2024 in Glasgow

Liam Gallagher, Calvin Harris and Gerry Cinnamon are to headline next year's TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow.

The festival, which is the biggest in Scotland, will return to Glasgow Green on the weekend of July 12-14.

Other acts signed up include 1980s chart star Rick Astley, veteran rock band Garbage and the Sugababes.

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher will play the band's classic debut album Definitely Maybe in full for his headline set.

Calvin Harris will be back playing in front of a home Scottish crowd

Hotly-tipped art rock band the Last Dinner Party and indie veterans the Courteeners are among other acts booked for the festival.

Gallagher, who will play two nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro a month before TRNSMT, said: "Can't wait to return to Glasgow Green next summer to headline TRNSMT.

"I'll be playing songs from "Definitely Maybe" as well as some solo stuff. See you there."

Cinnamon, the singer-songwriter from Castlemilk who is one of the country's most popular musicians, will be playing his first Scottish shows since two sold-out gigs at Hampden Park in 2022.

He said: "Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday 13 July there's going to be a big lovely summer sing song."

Event organisers DF Concerts said the bill would be the biggest in the festival's seven-year history.

Geoff Ellis, the festival director, said: "We've created the dream line-up for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced - but we couldn't wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris."

Last year's event was headlined by Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975.

Tickets for the 2024 festival go on sale on Friday.