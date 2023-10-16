Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour

Liam Gallagher has announced a tour to celebrate 30 years since the release of Oasis's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The singer will perform the seminal album in full for the first time at gigs across the UK in 2024.

Released in August 1994, Definitely Maybe features Oasis classics including Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol - the songs that helped shape the Britpop era and propelled Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher to fame.

Following the band's acrimonious split in 2009, the brothers famously no longer get on - and while fans have long hoped for a reunion, it has never materialised.

The Definitely Maybe 30 Years tour will be a rare opportunity to hear Liam sing tracks that have rarely, if ever, been performed since the mid-'90s, including Up In The Sky and Digsy's Dinner.

"I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour," the star said. "The most important album of the '90s, bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together."

In a statement, representatives said the singer may also perform other fan favourites released during the era, including Whatever, "as well as deep cuts such as Fade Away, Listen Up and Sad Song".

Liam will play 12 dates in June 2024, with highlights including three nights in his home city at Manchester's 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live - which will become the biggest indoor arena in the country when it opens next May - as well as three shows at The O2 in London.

Since his time as frontman of Oasis, Liam has scored five UK number one studio and live albums as a solo star, and returned to Knebworth - the site of his former band's most famous gigs - to play his own shows in 2022.

Noel Gallagher, Oasis's songwriter, has also topped the album charts several times as frontman of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The Mancunian brothers have been infamously embroiled in an intense sibling rivalry since they became public figures in the mid-90s, which came to a head when the band split.

Liam has often been publicly in favour of a reunion, with Noel usually the more reluctant of the two.

However, the older Gallagher has previously joked he would reunite the band for £100m.

He is yet to comment on his younger brother's latest announcement.