Student jailed for downloading videos on how to make suicide vests

A student who downloaded videos explaining how to make a suicide vest has been jailed for terrorism offences.

Liam Fenn, from Wigan, Lancashire, was found with an "enormous" amount of extremist material despite previously being warned by counter-terrorism officers.

The 21-year-old was jailed for four years and eight months after previously pleading guilty to nine terror-related charges.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Fenn was arrested by officers on January 29 this year who seized a number of his electronic devices.

Officers were said to have found step-by-step guides on how to make explosives and construct suicide vests and more details on vehicles to use in attacks.

Fenn was also found to have uploaded Isis propaganda to a website and saved graphic videos of be-headings on his devices.

All of the offences took place between March 2018 and July 2019.

Police had previously warned Fenn about the dangers of viewing extremist videos after visiting his home in Wigan, even offering to introduce him to an Islamic college so he could investigate his interests legally.

Detective Superintendent Will Chatterton, head of investigations at Counter Terrorism Police North West, said: "Though Fenn refused to comment throughout all of his interviews with us, the evidence we found was overwhelming and has led to him being jailed. I hope that this shows our absolute determination to keep people safe.

"Terrorist propaganda can be used as a tool in the radicalisation of others, it's a real and serious threat which we remain committed to tackling.

"We are committed to bringing anyone to justice who could pose a risk to the safety of our country - whatever form of extremism they are involved in."