Liam Broady enjoys latest show-court experience despite loss to Alex De Minaur

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Sessions, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liam Broady
    British tennis player
  • Alex De Minaur
    Alex De Minaur
    Australian tennis player

Liam Broady was pleased to be able to enjoy his latest big-court appearance at Wimbledon despite bowing out of the Championships with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 loss to Alex De Minaur.

The British number five struggled on serve against the 19th seed and did not create a break point until one hour and 24 minutes into the third-round tie.

Once Broady did get to grips with De Minaur’s serve, it made for an exciting finale on Court One as he finally break the Australian.

Alex De Minaur (left) and Liam Broady shake hands after their match
Alex De Minaur (left) and Liam Broady shake hands after their match (Steven Paston/PA)

It saw the Stockport left-hander whip up the crowd into a frenzy and ensured it contributed towards a fun experience on the second biggest venue in SW19 having been given a bagel by Milos Raonic on the same court four years ago.

Broady said: “In the past I’ve been on Court One and Centre and it’s probably been more of a negative experience because I’ve not felt like I’ve been able to express myself.

“I mean, I remember I played Raonic on Court One. I think it was 5-0-1. I felt like I wanted the ground to swallow me up. I felt just awful. Whereas today I felt like I was playing well enough to be able to try and get the crowd involved.

“The crowd were pretty incredible at the end. I mean, they helped me get the break back in the third as much as I got the break back.”

Liam Broady fought to the end on Court One
Liam Broady fought to the end on Court One (Steven Paston/PA)


When the 28-year-old stepped out to play in the third round of a grand slam for the first time, he had already spent seven hours on the grass following five-set wins over Lukas Klein and Diego Schwartzman earlier in the week.

A rapid opening set in which De Minaur lost only three points on serve suggested a rapid conclusion but Broady continued to show his trademark fighting spirit and recovered from an early break in the third.

It was also a tightening of the strings of his racket which contributed towards a back-and-forth final set where the world number 132 produced several classy drop shots.

“I probably ended up getting into the rhythm of it once I was a break down in the third and obviously against someone like Alex, he’s a world-class grass-courter, it’s a little bit too late,” Broady admitted.

“I sent a racket off to get it done a couple of pounds tighter. The first couple sets I felt like the ball was flying off my strings a bit.

“The racket only came back once I was a break down in the third. I brought it out and I just felt a lot more comfortable playing, felt like the ball was doing what I was trying to tell it to do. Like I said, the change was probably a little bit too late.”

In a horrible twist of fate, Broady will actually drop in the rankings due to the lack of points on offer at Wimbledon following the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarussian athletes.

The Briton shrugged off the disappointment and turned his focus on to his next major goal of appearing in the US Open main draw.

Alex De Minaur celebrates his win
Alex De Minaur celebrates his win (Steven Paston/PA)

Broady, who has played in the first round of the three other grand slams and was a runner-up as a junior in New York, added: “US Open main draw has been a dream of mine for a long time.

“I have probably had the least success there in my pro career. But in my junior career, it was one of the ones I made the finals at.

“From the age of like 18 to 23, 24, I played pretty much like nine, 10 months a year on the US hard court circuit, so I do feel pretty comfortable over there.

“The conditions are amazing. You stay in Manhattan, you’re on the bus to Flushing Meadows every day. The venue is incredible. Obviously it would be nice to hang around there a little bit more than I usually do.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: When is fight, where will it take place and what TV channel is it on

    Anthony Joshua says the Saudi Arabian offer for his heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk was "unbelievable" as he eyes victory over the Ukrainian and a potential blockbuster all-British clash with Tyson Fury.

  • Katie Boulter ‘very strong’ for overcoming injury and grief at SW19 – boyfriend

    Australian number one Alex de Minaur also said he would have given up his Court 1 slot for Boulter to have a bigger home crowd.

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Corbin strikes out 12, Nationals rally to beat Pirates 3-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Tuesday night. Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs. The Nationals sputtered with runners in scoring position much o

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Edmonton Elks meet Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a battle of struggling CFL clubs

    EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • Tucker homers, Valdez goes 8 in Astros' 9-1 romp over Mets

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Tucker had a three-run homer and a stolen base, Yordan Alvarez hit his 23rd home run and Framber Valdez pitched a gem to lift the Houston Astros over the New York Mets 9-1 Tuesday night. Alvarez reached base five times, Yuli Gurriel also homered and Alex Bregman had three hits as Houston beat the Mets for the third time in a week. The AL West leaders swept a two-game series at home to begin a stretch of nine straight games against the Mets and Yankees. Houston is 5-2 in that

  • Gray, Sánchez help Twins widen division lead over Guardians

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Gary Sánchez had four RBIs to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6). Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland. The teams will play four more times this week. The Guardians have lost five straight. Gray (4-1) gave

  • Olson homers twice to lead Braves past Phillies 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper for the second straight game, and the 2021 NL MVP will be sidelined indefinitely due to a broken left thumb that interim manager Rob Thomson said will require surgery. Olson put on a Harper-like display with his two homers, the second time he’s done that in a game this season and the 13t

  • Backup catcher Perez's 3 HRs help Pirates beat Brewers 8-7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Thursday night. It was the first multi-homer game of Perez’s five-year career. He also doubled his season home run total. Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter (1-2) to break a 3-3 tie. He added another two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again for a solo shot i

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Best-in-MLB Yanks top worst-in-majors A's 9-5 on late rally

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees lived up to expectations, even trailing by four runs. Unfortunately for Oakland, the Athletics also played to pattern. Two catcher’s interference calls, a hit batter and a walk sparked a bizarre six-run seventh inning highlighted by Josh Donaldson's go-ahead, two-run double that lifted best-in-the-majors New York over big-league-worst Oakland 9-5 Monday night. “We've done it a lot of different ways this year,” Donaldson said after the Yankees' major league-hi

  • Report: Raptors agree to multi-year contracts with Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

    The Raptors are bringing back a pair of familiar faces.

  • Another Avalanche player wipes out while carrying Stanley Cup

    It seems like the Stanley Cup has a bumpy summer ahead.

  • Two Yepez HRs, Goldschmidt 4 for 4, Cards top Marlins 9-0

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez has made the most of having Albert Pujols as a teammate and a mentor. Yepez had his first career multi-homer game, Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs, and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in the Cardinals’ 9-0 rout of the Miami Marlins on Monday night. “It’s so much fun,” said Yepez, whose five RBIs matched a team game-high for the season. “Like if you’re telling me that I was gonna play with Albert Pujol

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.