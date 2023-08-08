Liam Belcher: Cardiff hooker signs new deal to stay at Arms Park

Liam Belcher is a former Wales Under-20s international

Hooker Liam Belcher has become the latest first-team player to commit his future to Cardiff.

The 27-year-old follows Corey Domachowski, Theo Cabango, Ben Thomas and Teddy Williams in signing fresh terms at the Arms Park.

Belcher, who made his debut in 2014, has made 64 appearances for Cardiff and also spent a short stint with Dragons.

"It's a club that means a lot to me having come right through the system here," said Belcher.

"We have a good group of players, with some exciting talent coming through, and we are determined to work hard for each other, the supporters and the badge.

"It's always a way better feeling when you are playing alongside boys I have grown up with."

With Kristian Dacey having left Cardiff, Belcher will compete with Efan Daniel and Evan Lloyd for the number two jersey at the Arms Park.

"Liam is a massively important figure within the group," said new head coach Matt Sherratt.

"As well as his excellent technical qualities he is one of the best professionals I have worked with and he is an important leader within our squad."