LHV Group updated the company’s financial plan for 2021

In relation to a better-than-predicted macroeconomic situation and the high activity of clients, this year’s results of the AS LHV Group have significantly exceeded the financial plan published in February, which is why LHV is publishing its updated financial plan for 2021.

The updated financial plan has considered the actual financial results of the first half of the year; the forecast includes the plan for raising share capital and LHV Group’s investment in B-North, a financial company in the United Kingdom. The forecast also considers the establishment costs of the bank intended to be established in the United Kingdom, and the effect of clients leaving pension funds. The potential success fee for Varahaldus is not expected in the forecast.

According to the updated financial plan, the planned income of AS LHV Group in 2021 is EUR 131.5 million, which is EUR 10 million more than in the financial plan that had been in force thus far, meaning annual growth of 27%. The planned net profit is EUR 53.8 million, which is EUR 12.1 million higher than previously planned, meaning annual growth of 35%. According to the financial plan, LHV Group exhibits a 19.6% return on equity based on net profit in 2021.

Key indicators Updated FP 2021 2020 Change YoY Previous FP 2021 Change compared to previous plan Financial results, EURt Total revenue 131 500 103 547 27 953 121 498 10 002 Total expenses 61 273 43 975 17 298 60 257 1 016 Impairment losses on loans 6 357 10 898 -4 542 11 914 -5 557 Earnings before taxes 63 870 48 674 15 197 49 327 14 543 Net profit 53 851 39 847 14 004 41 749 12 102 Business volumes, EURm Loans 2 619 2 209 410 2 604 16 Deposits 5 076 4 120 956 4 101 975 Assets under management 1 354 1 537 -183 1 221 132 Key ratios Cost / Income ratio 46.60% 42.47% 4.13% 49.60% -3.00% ROE (pre tax) 23.27% 21.02% 2.25% 18.68% 4.59% Capital adequacy 20.18% 20.50% -0.32% 18.21% 1.97%

Compared to the financial plan published in February, fee and commission income is largely higher due to the larger volume of currency exchange and settlements in the bank. Interest income is positively affected by the lower interest expense and the growth of deposits of clients that are financial intermediaries; the lower-than-expected income from loan portfolios purchased last year have a more negative effect. Credit losses have turned out to be lower than planned: in the new financial plan, this year’s impairment of loans is EUR 5.6 million lower than in the plan published in February.The updated plan predicts a 19% growth of the loan portfolio and a 23% growth of deposits this year. Pursuant to the updated plan, the volume of managed funds will decrease by 12% this year.

Since we know already who the clients leaving pension funds this year are, the effect of the pension reform will have a somewhat smaller effect on LHV’s results than what was planned in February. The growth of the portfolio of LHV Kindlustus is more modest than before, due to sales commencing later than expected.

Comment by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group: "The Estonian economy has recovered well, and we can also see this from the activity of clients. We continue to grow quickly both in terms of the number clients and the volume of business activities, both in Estonia and internationally. In the financial plan, we have mostly increased the currency exchange and settlement revenues related to financial intermediaries, but we also forecast a higher number of clients and higher loan volumes in Estonia. At that, financing costs and credit losses are lower than expected, as is the effect of the pension reform."

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 620 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 290,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 174,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 132,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to over 160 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





