LGBTQ stars share the shows, movies, podcasts, and more that bring them joy

Alamin Yohannes
·5 min read

We can always fit a little more joy in our lives.

Angelica Ross, Maisie Richardson-SellersLaci Mosley, and more LGBTQ stars share the pieces of pop culture that bring them joy, including TV shows, music, podcasts, and cult classic films. Check out their picks below.

Alexandra Billings

Transparent star Alexandra Billings looks back to an iconic series for joy: I Love Lucy. "That show changed my life," she says. "That's one of my favorite shows." It was a show about a white woman and a man of color in a loving, caring relationship at a time where that didn't happened. "Remember at the end of every episode they ended up in each other's arms," she explains. Not only did they have love, but the couple made us laugh with episodes full of great situational comedy.

Alexandra Billings, I Love Lucy
Alexandra Billings, I Love Lucy

Angelica Ross

If there's one thing Angelica Ross is going to do, it's listen to a new episode of The Read podcast the day it's released. The podcast, hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle, began in 2013 covering pop culture from the hosts' humorous, honest, and heartfelt lens. "What I love about it so much is they're able to attract an audience that is not just Black, that is not just queer, but you got straight folks, you have folks of all backgrounds that want to listen in on the fun," Ross, who will appear in this year's Framing Agnes, says. What the Pose star thinks draws people in is also what she believes is missing from pop culture: people getting read. "A good read is fundamental," she quips.

Angelica Ross, The Read Podcast
Angelica Ross, The Read Podcast

Casey Rackham

Growing up there wasn't a lot queer content Crush co-writer Casey Rackham saw that was joyous, so she found herself seeking out queer-coded film and TV shows. "For me the top of that tier has to be Josie and the Pussycats," she reveals. Whether it's the music, the writing, or the trio of women in the band, Rackham connected to the queerness of the 2001 film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson.

Casey Rackham, Josie and the Pussycats
Casey Rackham, Josie and the Pussycats

Laci Mosley

Pose brought it to us every ball, so it's no surprise the game-changing series brings iCarly star Laci Mosley joy. The groundbreaking series ran for 3 seasons and starred Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Billy Porter among others. To Mosley, it was cool, fun and queer, but in a entertainment landscape where voguing and other aspects of ballroom culture are showcased, Pose honored its roots, which is not always the case. "It really honored ballroom culture in a way that was authentic," she shares.

Laci Mosley, Pose
Laci Mosley, Pose

Javicia Leslie

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie loves to hear Kehlani sing. "I love her voice, it's so beautiful. It gives me late '90s, early 2000s vibe obviously with a current twist," she says. The singer, known for hits including "Distraction" and "Nights Like This," not only delivers great music, but also representation for LGBTQ folks with her music. Leslie notes she appreciates listening to Kehlani's music because she can hear a woman sing about other women.

Javicia Leslie, Kehlani
Javicia Leslie, Kehlani

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown is loving the Binchtopia podcast, in which hosts Julia Hava and Eliza McLamb dissect pop culture through a sociological and psychological lens while also making listeners laugh. "They get me thinking about things in a different way," Brown explains. The queer hosts are everything as far as the multi-hyphenate artist is concerned.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Binchtopia podcast
Jasmin Savoy Brown, Binchtopia podcast

Kristen King

Crush co-writer Kristen King loves 1999 satirical comedy But I'm a Cheerleader. Directed by Jamie Babbit, the film stars Natasha Lyonne as high school cheerleader Megan Bloomfield who is sent to an in-patient conversion therapy camp by her parents. "That was a film that felt ahead of its time and it secured itself as a cult classic among queer people," she explains. To King, as a queer person this is the type of film you want to make. "It is talking about something that is so important and so real and happening, which is conversion therapy, but it's speaking about it in a way that feels unexpected and fresh," she explains.

Kirsten King, But I’m A Cheerleader
Kirsten King, But I’m A Cheerleader

Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, like many others, absolutely loves Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Legends of Tomorrow alum was inspired by the experimental and playful multiverse film starring Michelle Yeoh to take some risks as a filmmaker. "The story was so human and I love the fact that when you break it down it's really about a mother's journey to accepting her queer daughter and looking at the damage that it can do when we are regretted by those that we love," she says.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marja-Lewis Ryan

Fried Green Tomatoes is "the gayest movie of all time. It's so perfectly gay," says The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan. Based on a novel written by Fannie Flagg, the 1991 film centers on an unhappy housewife who befriends an elderly woman in a nursing home who tells her stories about people from her past, including one very notable relationship.

Marja-Lewis Ryan; FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Marja-Lewis Ryan; FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

V. E. Schwab

First Kill author V.E. Schwab loves that Our Flag Means Death exists. Set in the 18th century, the HBO Max series centers on the adventures of a pirate and his crew as they encounter captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi. Schwabs is ecstatic that we get to see queer characters on a genre show. "It is such an unapologetic and joyful genre show. It's about pirates! It's about so many things, it's also so gay," she says. Luckily for her, and fans of the comedic adventure series, it's returning for a second season.

Victoria &quot;V.E.&quot; Schwab, Our Flag Means Death
Victoria "V.E." Schwab, Our Flag Means Death

Sherry Cola

In Good Trouble star Sherry Cola's eyes, Kehlani has "trailblazer energy." "The fact that she's making music and singing about her love for women" is something Cola is excited to listen to because it more closely speaks to her experience. She especially loves seeing Kehlani's unapologetic love with 070 Shake on social media.

Sherry Cola, Kehlani
Sherry Cola, Kehlani

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Judge homers twice, Yankees come back to beat Rays 5-4

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night. Judge's 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays. Clarke Schmidt (4-2) got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 atte

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Quartet of intriguing Canadians could land in 1st round of NBA draft

    It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict

  • Where Christian Koloko fits on the Raptors and what it means moving forward

    Selecting Koloko shows the Raptors are not confined to the centreless vision they ran out last season.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we