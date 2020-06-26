Ways To Make Queer Youth Feel Safe And Accepted At Home

As Pride month draws to a close, conversations about queerness continue to be top of mind for many young people.

And for parents, it’s possible that you’re wondering how you can cultivate a safe environment at home, where everyone feels comfortable and empowered to talk about subjects related to queerness.

In this video, sex educator Dr. Nadine Thornhill walks us through what it means to be an affirming parent, and where to begin when it comes to having those sometimes challenging conversations with your kids about gender identity and sexual orientation.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.