LGBTQ Groups Back Out Of Dodgers Pride Night Following Ousting Of Drag Charity

Two Los Angeles LGBTQ groups are dropping out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ annual pride night in solidarity with the The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an LGBTQ charity group that the organization dropped from the event earlier this week.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center along with LA Pride announced they backed out of the event after the Dodgers, in a tweet on Wednesday, claimed that the group’s inclusion in the event was “the source of some controversy” in the wake of conservative outrage, LA’s KABC-TV reported.

The group, which was set to receive a “Community Hero Award” from the organization on June 16, has often faced criticism from Catholic groups.

It uses drag and celebrates its membership of “queer and trans nuns” for the purpose of “humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit,” according to the group’s website.

Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner, in a statement, called on the Dodgers to reconsider their decision in an effort to “bring the true spirit of Pride back to Dodgers Stadium.”

“If the decision is not reversed, we strongly encourage the Dodgers to cancel Pride Night,” Hollendoner wrote.

“Any organization that turns its back on LGBTQ+ people at this damning and dangerous inflection point in our nation’s history should not be hoisting a rainbow flag or hosting a ‘Pride Night.’”

LA Pride, in a statement Thursday, also wrote that it was “very disappointed” in the Dodgers’ decision.

The @DodgersFdn rescinded their invitation to recognize the @LADragnuns at next month’s Pride Night. In return, the Los Angeles LGBT Center is demanding the Dodgers cancel their Pride Night unless they rectify this error.



Read full statement here https://t.co/RSYBjugJG7pic.twitter.com/uVWbJjE00e — Los Angeles LGBT Center (@LALGBTCenter) May 18, 2023

The group has blamed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who penned a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, for the Dodgers’ choice, according to Los Angeles’ KNBC.

Rubio, in his letter on an event outside his own state, wrote that it would be an “an outrage and a tragedy [if the MLB pursued] modern, secular, and indeed anti-religious ‘values’” with the award. Other Catholic organizations that criticized the Dodgers’ invite included the Catholic League and CatholicVote.

“I was shocked to be completely honest, I was shocked that the Dodgers caved so quickly,” the group’s Sister Bearonce Knows told KABC-TV of the decision.

“I grew up Catholic, and I can’t understand any of the pushback. We’re not a religious organization. We’re also not an anti-religious organization. What we are ‘anti-’ is people that use their religion as a weapon against our community, in particular against our trans community.”

Hollendoner, in an interview with the news station, said the center has reached out to the Dodgers to see whether the two groups “could talk.”

“We really want to engage them in a conversation about why this was the wrong decision, and help them to understand why it should never happen again,” Hollendoner said.

