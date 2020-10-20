LGBTQ Advocates Shred Tiffany Trump's Speech At 'Trump Pride' Event

Tiffany Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s two daughters, seemingly forgot about her father’s record of rolling back LGBTQ rights while headlining a “Trump Pride” event this weekend.

The event, which took place Saturday at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa, Florida, comprised “a diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump, the first president to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality,” according to its website.

The 27-year-old first daughter and former National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell, who is gay, co-hosted the event.

Video footage of the event, featured on local NBC affiliate WFLA and widely circulated on social media, showed Tiffany Trump emerging from the crowd in a pink face mask before taking the stage to deliver a speech.

“I know what my father believes in,” she told the crowd, which included her mother, Marla Maples, along with many attendees who did not appear to be wearing masks. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA+ community.”

Tiffany Trump hosts ‘Trump Pride’ event in Tampa... pic.twitter.com/9Jpa3t2lPt — Washington Blade (@WashBlade) October 20, 2020

Tiffany went on to note that she was “saddened” by the “fabricated lies” that appeared on social media with regard to the Trump administration’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

“You, unfortunately, see social media and you see these fabricated lies,” she said. “I have friends of mine who reach out ... they say, ‘How could you support your father? We know you. We know your best friends are gay.’ ... I say, ‘It’s because my father has always supported all of you.’ He’s never done it for politics.”

“I’m here because I support for my father,” she continued. “He supports all...

Continue reading on HuffPost