LGBTQ advocates hope for 'culturally competent' training with suicide prevention lifeline's shift to 988

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·3 min read

This story contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Every 45 seconds, at least one LGBTQ youth in the United States between ages 13 and 24 attempts suicide, according to The Trevor Project.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to consider, make a plan for or attempt suicide, The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention nonprofit for LGBTQ young people, says.

That's why advocates hope expanded, culturally competent services will be available to LGBTQ young people and others facing increased risks of suicide when the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline switches to its three digit number, 988, in July.

"When you are an LGBTQ person, and a young person, and you're a Black or brown LGBTQ person, or someone who's at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities, I do think we need just someone to talk to. Just one person … Just that communication, just that acceptance, just that affirmation from just one adult," said Preston Mitchum, director of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project.

SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE WILL SOON BE 3 DIGITS: Is the country ready for the switch to 988?

According to The Trevor Project's research, LGBTQ youth who reported having at least one adult who is accepting of them were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt.

When the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 became law, it specifically acknowledged the importance of suicide services for LGTBQ youth, minorities, rural individuals and other high-risk populations.

The switch to 988 is about more than just making a ten digit number three digits, Mitchum said. With an expected uptick in call volume, more training on best practices for suicide prevention among LGBTQ youths is essential, he said.

In practice, that type of training may be teaching how to ask for a person's pronouns or understanding how different responses and services are necessary for someone who is LGBTQ and homeless or LGBTQ and Black, Mitchum said.

"So culturally competent training can look like something that seems small like that, but makes a world of a difference," he added.

Additionally, when a 988 call does require some form of in-person assistance, the shift away from police and toward mobile crisis teams through 988 can address the trauma some communities associate with police calls, said Debbie Plotnick, vice president for state and federal advocacy at Mental Health America.

Sending police to a mental health crisis can send the wrong message to the person experiencing a crisis, said John Draper, executive director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, because it implies there is something criminal about being in crisis.

Often, police protocols require a person be transferred in the back of a car and in handcuffs, and sometimes the interaction with police itself can create further tensions, Plotnick added.

And young LGTBQ people who have experienced a trauma like police victimization have reported higher rates of suicide attempts, Mitchum said.

The shift to 988 also helps reframe the typically stigmatized perception to emergency response in the United States, said Dr. Morgan Medlock, state behavioral health commissioner in Colorado.

"The real power of shifting to 988 is that, frankly, individuals and families across this country can no longer feel that they're calling police on their loved ones. They are calling for help," she added.

In the long term, Draper said he hopes more 911 calls for people experiencing a mental health or suicidal crisis will be transferred to 988. Estimates for the share of 911 calls that concern mental health or suicidal crisis range between 8% to 15%, and sometimes up to 20% in certain communities, Draper said.

"This is a huge opportunity for 911, as well as 988, to address public health and safety issues in a very different way," Draper said.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 988: LGBTQ advocates hope for increased training with new number

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why are Fort Worth school board members trying to shut out concerned parents?

    Closing meetings and trying to forestall public comment isn’t the answer. [Opinion]

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.