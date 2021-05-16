LGBT+ youths twice as likely to contemplate suicide, survey finds

Photograph: Justin Paget/Getty Images

Young LGBT+ people are three times more likely to self-harm and twice as likely to contemplate suicide as their non-LGBT+ peers, according to a survey.

The research was carried out by Just Like Us, an LGBT+ young people’s charity, which surveyed 2,934 pupils aged 11-18, including 1,140 pupils who identify as LGBT+.

It found that 68% of LGBT+ young people had experienced suicidal thoughts, compared with 29% of young people who were not LGBT+. Lesbian (74%) and transgender (77%) young people were the most likely to have experienced suicidal thoughts and feelings.

Nearly a third of the LGBT+ young people had self-harmed, compared with 9% of the non-LGBT+ young people. Of the Black LGBT+ young people surveyed, 89% had experienced suicidal thoughts and feelings, compared with 67% of the white LGBT+ young people.

The data forms part of a larger report on inclusive education and the experiences of LGBT+ young people due to be published by Just Like Us next month.

Dominic Arnall, chief executive of Just Like Us, said: “LGBT+ young people have been facing more tension at home than their peers, they report feeling significantly less safe at school, and they’ve been cut off from their usual support networks in lockdowns. It’s sadly unsurprising that this has led to poorer mental health and wellbeing.

“LGBT+ young people need to hear from their families and schools that there is nothing wrong with who they are and that they can have a bright future ahead of them.”

The coronavirus lockdowns have provoked a mental health crisis among the LGBTQ+ community. In August, a study of LGBTQ+ people’s experience during the pandemic by University College London (UCL) and the University of Sussex found that 69% of respondents suffered depressive symptoms, rising to 90% of those who had experienced homophobia or transphobia.

Jonny Winbow, 21, from Manchester, who identifies as bisexual, said that while he would not “leave the blame at the school’s door”, he believes his school was “dismissive” of homophobic language.

He said: “It was treated on the same level as a swear-word, which is great because they’re treating everything equally, but they weren’t then addressing why that child is being called a ‘gay boy’ in particular.

“It’s moved on from section 28, and teachers almost [participating] in it as well, to it being seen as: ‘Well, that’s bad, but let’s not make a big deal of it.’”

The LGBT Foundation, whose helpline received 25% more calls about suicidal thoughts during lockdown last year, said demand for support had continued to rise, despite pandemic restrictions easing.

Laurence Webb, the LGBT Foundation’s deputy director for inclusion, said: “The welfare and safety of young people is paramount, and we are deeply concerned by these findings.

“Every child should feel they have a right to exist, love and be loved. This research demonstrates the urgent need for all schools to deliver an inclusive education. LGBT-inclusive relationships and sex education are key to making sure students feel recognised and supported.”

Jayne Ozanne, a former member of the government’s LGBT advisory panel, said: “These results show the horrendous reality of life for so many LGBT+ people, particularly young and black LGBT+ people in Britain today. Sadly, so many find themselves living in an increasingly hostile environment, which is often tragically fuelled by religious fundamentalism, leaving them feeling alienated and rejected by their close friends and family members.



“It is this that motivates so many to seek out conversion practices, which then sadly leads so many LGBT people to consider taking their lives.”

