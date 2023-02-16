LGBT+ History Month 2023: When is it, how did it start, and what events are taking place in London?
LGBT+ History Month has returned and, up and down the country, LGBTQ+ people and allies are coming together under the rainbow flag.
There has never been greater visibility for queer people, so the month is an opportunity to celebrate.
Overall, the event looks back at the moments that shaped the community and see where much-needed improvements must still be made.
But what events are happening and what is this year’s theme?
What is LGBT+ History Month and who started it?
LGBT+ History Month is a month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer history. It also helps to raise awareness about the issues faced by LGBTQ+ people. This year’s theme is Behind the Lens.
The month was originally started in the US in 1994 to coincide with National Coming Out Day. It was taken up in the UK in 2005 by teachers Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick as part of the Schools OUT UK project, which educates young people on issues faced by queer communities.
Its primary focus is teaching young people about the gay rights movement and working to put a stop to homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia. However, its aims have increased over the years.
When is LGBT+ History Month taking place?
February has been designated as LGBT+ History Month in the UK since it began in 2005, despite the celebration taking place in October in the US.
February was chosen to coincide with the abolition of Section 28, which formerly stated that local authorities weren’t allowed to “intentionally promote homosexuality”.
How is the UK observing LGBT+ History Month?
More than 1,500 events are taking place across the country throughout February and March, which you can read about here.
BehindTheLens celebrates LGBT+ people’s contribution to film from behind the lens.
The site says, “At a time when LGBT+ lives are in the media, we also encourage you to look ‘Behind the Lens’ and listen to LGBT+ people’s lived experiences.”
There will be talks from prominent figures, as well as queer tours around the city, and access to London’s archive material on LGBTQ+ history. There will also be performances to honour this month's theme.
Queer lives at the Tower of London
A special event will be hitting the Tower of London to mark LGBT+ History Month.
Blending history and theatre, the Queer Lives event is an after-hours tour exploring all things LGBTQ+.
A “raven” tour guide will be on hand, including a host of talented performers led by singer and actress Mzz Kimberley (Kim Tatum), who will be the first trans woman to lead a theatrical performance at the iconic Tower of London.
Guests will be transported back 700 years and taken on a hedonistic journey running through characters from the 14th century all the way to the present day.
It is described as a celebration of defiance, strength, and remembering all the LGBTQ+ stories linked to the famous fortress throughout the years.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome back Queer Lives at the Tower, offering an opportunity for people to explore the Tower of London in a moving, but exciting, way,” said Matthew Storey, a curator of Historic Royal Palaces.
“This theatrical experience unpicks the pathos and humour of LGBTQ+ figures associated with this famous fortress, shining a fresh light on both familiar and forgotten voices.”
Performances for Queer Lives at the Tower will run on February 18, 19, 22 (BSL), 23, 24, and 25, at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, and 8pm (50 minutes). Visitors are asked to meet at the Tower of London’s Middle Drawbridge entrance via the Wharf.
Tickets are £25, with concessions £20/£22.50. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and visitors are advised to come 15 minutes before.
Hackney Women’s Football Club’s new kit
Also marking LGBT+ History Month, the first openly gay women’s football team in Europe, Hackney Women’s Football Club, is set to launch a new kit.
The football team was founded in 1986 and will be collaborating with creative agency WeAreFearless to design the new gear.
The new kit features the progress flag, alongside the club’s colours of red and black, further celebrating Hackney Women’s Football Club as being a “pioneer in the football space”.
What other LGBTQ+ events are happening in London?
If you’re looking for queer events of all kinds, you can read our monthly guide of what to get up to, including theatre and film productions, nights out, and fundraisers.
Also, check out the LGBT+ History Month calendar page, as well as searching for #BehindTheLens on Twitter.