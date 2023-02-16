LGBT+ History Month 2023: When is it, how did it start, and what events are taking place in London?

There has never been greater visibility for queer people, which is an opportunity to celebrate for many ( Rajesh Jantilal / AFP via Getty Images)

LGBT+ History Month has returned and, up and down the country, LGBTQ+ people and allies are coming together under the rainbow flag.

There has never been greater visibility for queer people, so the month is an opportunity to celebrate.

Overall, the event looks back at the moments that shaped the community and see where much-needed improvements must still be made.

But what events are happening and what is this year’s theme?

What is LGBT+ History Month and who started it?

LGBT+ History Month is a month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer history. It also helps to raise awareness about the issues faced by LGBTQ+ people. This year’s theme is Behind the Lens.

The month was originally started in the US in 1994 to coincide with National Coming Out Day. It was taken up in the UK in 2005 by teachers Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick as part of the Schools OUT UK project, which educates young people on issues faced by queer communities.

Its primary focus is teaching young people about the gay rights movement and working to put a stop to homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia. However, its aims have increased over the years.

LGBTQ+ documentaries you need to watch

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson: Trans women of colour led the fight that helped LGBTQ+ people secure rights, even if this has been forgotten by many in the decades since. Awareness is returning thanks to today’s trans and queer activists and two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, will soon have a monument in New York. Both were at the forefront of the queer liberation movement for most of their lives, and played an integral part in the Stonewall uprising.Johnson’s death in 1992 was ruled as suicide when her body was pulled from the Hudson River, but those who knew her believe she was murdered. Rivera is among the voices in this documentary, talking about Johnson’s continuing impact on the rights we have today. It’s an essential reminder of a person who gave up everything for her community. (Netflix)

Mala Mala: The lives of Puerto Rican trans and gender non-conforming people and drag queens come into the spotlight in Mala Mala. Addressing the overlap between gender identity and cultural identity, the film features drag queen April Carrión, well-known for participating in RuPaul’s Drag Race, alongside hair salon owner Soraya, who talks about her struggle with gender dysphoria, and Samantha, who resorted to taking black market hormones with debilitating side effects.The film becomes all the more poignant with the chronicling of the Butterfly Trans Foundation’s activism, which influenced the passage of a law banning employment discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation. (IMDB)

Paris is Burning:

Kiki: A quarter of a century on from Paris Is Burning, a new generation of LGBTQ+ youth created their own subculture in New York’s streets. The Kiki scene, which continues today, draws inspiration from the early ballrooms, and much is still the same: they offer a safe place for young, queer people of colour, battling with homelessness, illness and prejudice. But this film and the characters it follows are also rooted in current issues.As a minority within a minority, Kiki shows how LGBTQ+ people of colour face police brutality and homophobia, and many are living with HIV. It’s co-created by Twiggy Pucci Garçon, founder of the scene’s largest house, and the documentary is intertwined with all the activism and passion that the movement was born from. (Sundance Selects)

Jewel's Catch One: Catch One was the “unofficial Studio 54” of the west coast, a gay disco club that played host to Madonna, Grace Jones, Eartha Kitt and Gloria Gaynor. Its owner Jewel Thais-Willliams ran the club for 42 years, fending off armed police raids and suffering all the prejudice a black lesbian had to deal with. The documentary features interviews with Sharon Stone, Thelma Houston and more, all talking about Jewel’s efforts to provide spaces for queer and black people and how she has become a model of how to deal with discrimination and help others. (Netflix)

We Were Here: San Francisco was a relatively safe haven for the queer community in the 1970s. But in the decade that followed, everything changed when a man was diagnosed with AIDS, marking the start of an epidemic across the country. We Were Here traces the affect of this on the community and the fear of a “mysterious gay cancer” that meant sex could kill.The documentary revolves around five main interviews including an HIV positive artist who lost two partners to AIDS and a florist who supplied flowers to many funerals of people who died from the illness. As well as being a heartbreaking history, David Weissman’s film shows the strength of the queer community in a time of crisis and how certain individuals managed to change the course of treatment for so many. (IMDB)

Dykes, Camera, Action!: Just as there aren’t many documentaries focusing on queer women’s experiences, representation in the rest of the media isn’t too great either. The dead lesbian trope is all too real – queer women in film and TV tend to wind up dead or with men.Dykes, Camera, Action! looks at the ways in which women behind the camera have contributed to queer cinema over the years. It features filmmakers such as Desiree Akhavan, the creative force behind Appropriate Behaviour, The Bisexual and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, as well as Rose Troche, writer and director of The L Word. (IMDB)

Of Love and Law:

When is LGBT+ History Month taking place?

February has been designated as LGBT+ History Month in the UK since it began in 2005, despite the celebration taking place in October in the US.

February was chosen to coincide with the abolition of Section 28, which formerly stated that local authorities weren’t allowed to “intentionally promote homosexuality”.

How is the UK observing LGBT+ History Month?

More than 1,500 events are taking place across the country throughout February and March, which you can read about here.

BehindTheLens celebrates LGBT+ people’s contribution to film from behind the lens.

The site says, “At a time when LGBT+ lives are in the media, we also encourage you to look ‘Behind the Lens’ and listen to LGBT+ people’s lived experiences.”

There will be talks from prominent figures, as well as queer tours around the city, and access to London’s archive material on LGBTQ+ history. There will also be performances to honour this month's theme.

Queer lives at the Tower of London

A special event will be hitting the Tower of London to mark LGBT+ History Month.

Blending history and theatre, the Queer Lives event is an after-hours tour exploring all things LGBTQ+.

A “raven” tour guide will be on hand, including a host of talented performers led by singer and actress Mzz Kimberley (Kim Tatum), who will be the first trans woman to lead a theatrical performance at the iconic Tower of London.

Guests will be transported back 700 years and taken on a hedonistic journey running through characters from the 14th century all the way to the present day.

It is described as a celebration of defiance, strength, and remembering all the LGBTQ+ stories linked to the famous fortress throughout the years.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome back Queer Lives at the Tower, offering an opportunity for people to explore the Tower of London in a moving, but exciting, way,” said Matthew Storey, a curator of Historic Royal Palaces.

“This theatrical experience unpicks the pathos and humour of LGBTQ+ figures associated with this famous fortress, shining a fresh light on both familiar and forgotten voices.”

Performances for Queer Lives at the Tower will run on February 18, 19, 22 (BSL), 23, 24, and 25, at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, and 8pm (50 minutes). Visitors are asked to meet at the Tower of London’s Middle Drawbridge entrance via the Wharf.

Tickets are £25, with concessions £20/£22.50. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and visitors are advised to come 15 minutes before.

Hackney Women’s Football Club’s new kit

Also marking LGBT+ History Month, the first openly gay women’s football team in Europe, Hackney Women’s Football Club, is set to launch a new kit.

The football team was founded in 1986 and will be collaborating with creative agency WeAreFearless to design the new gear.

The new kit features the progress flag, alongside the club’s colours of red and black, further celebrating Hackney Women’s Football Club as being a “pioneer in the football space”.

What other LGBTQ+ events are happening in London?

If you’re looking for queer events of all kinds, you can read our monthly guide of what to get up to, including theatre and film productions, nights out, and fundraisers.

Also, check out the LGBT+ History Month calendar page, as well as searching for #BehindTheLens on Twitter.