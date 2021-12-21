LG IMPROVES AIR PURIFIER TECHNOLOGY, SET TO UNVEIL FRESH TAKE AT CES 2022

With Proprietary Air Valley Technology, LG PuriCare AeroTower

Delivers Personalized Fresh Air Anywhere in the Home

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics' (LG) all-in-one home air care solution designed to deliver the benefits of an air purifier, fan and heater in a stylish form factor is set to make its world debut at CES 2022. Developed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's at-home lifestyle, the all new PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan offers personalized comfort that makes any indoor activity more pleasant and comfortable.

LG’s PuriCare AeroTower (CNW Group/GCI Group (on behalf of LG Electronics Canada))

LG PuriCare AeroTower is ideal for year-round use, delivering pure, clean air 360 degrees in one of three airflow modes: Heating Mode, Fan Mode and Diffusion Mode. Use Heating Mode for a blast of warm air on a chilly day, up to 30 degrees Celsius maximum, capable of increasing the room air temperature by five degrees Celsius in less than 10 minutes.1 Fan Mode produces a refreshing breeze and provides customized comfort with 10 levels of airflow intensity. Diffusion Mode ensures optimal quality indoor air in any season, delivering clean, filtered air upward and outward through the Air Guard diffuser for wider, more powerful air circulation.2

Employing LG's own Air Valley technology, the air purifier creates a canyon of air that follows a given surface. Commonly known as the Coandă effect, this results is a consistent, comfortable breeze that can be felt throughout the room. The PuriCare AeroTower's tapered, vertical vanes are whisper quiet, only emitting 23dB of wind noise and the sleek cylindrical design offers a modern aesthetic that matches well with any type of décor. LG's newest PuriCare model will be available in two subtle and sophisticated colours, Beige and Silver.3

LG PuriCare AeroTower comes certified by international testing agencies such as IBR Laboratories for improving indoor air quality. Multi-stage True HEPA Filters captures 99.97 percent of different types of particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size.4 An additional benefit comes in the form of LG UVnano™ technology which employs ultraviolet-C light to reduce the presence of bacteria that often collect on the fan.5

Along with performance and style, LG's newest air care solution delivers exceptional convenience for its attention to the user experience. Customers can quickly check a variety of air quality data on the purifier's bright LCD display or on the free LG ThinQ™ mobile app. The Android and iOS app also allows for the device to be monitored in real time and settings adjusted from outside the home.

"Our new PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan was designed with today's home lifestyle trend in mind," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Whether its cooling, heating or purifying, this device does it all and looks great while doing it."

To experience LG's new PuriCare AeroTower, visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022 starting January 5 PST.

1 Test conducted internally in 19m2 LG environmental testing centre. Based on LG internal test results conducted with product models sold in Korean market. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment. 2 Maximum airflow reach measured at 10m in Direct Mode. 3 Colours may vary by market. 4 Tested According to the tests conducted by SGS's IBR Laboratories tests using the test method in compliance with IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters 5 Tested by TÜV Rheinland by comparing the number of colonies (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae) respectively at a lower fan after exposing the tests group with bacteria to LG UV LED for an hour at the fan speed Level 1. The result may vary at the practical usage condition of the product.

