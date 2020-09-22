Premium Italian Grocery Delivery Lands in Toronto with the Launch of Bottega by Speducci

From the farm to your front door, GTA residents can now enjoy award-winning Italian gastronomy in the comfort and safety of their own home with the launch of Bottega by Speducci online grocery delivery

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Speducci, Toronto's destination restaurant, caterer and purveyor of locally raised artisan meats and specialty imports known by the cognoscenti for its award-winning Italian cuisine, is launching its premium Italian grocery delivery service, Bottega by Speducci. The debut of Bottega by Speducci is a welcome announcement for Torontonians seeking elevated and authentic Italian fare at home. Residents of the GTA can now order online at Speducci.com to receive award-winning salumi, cheeses, hand-crafted pasta, wine, beer and locally raised artisan meats delivered directly to their doorstep.

A Premium Approach to Grocery Delivery

Bottega by Speducci offers an elevated level of care and service. All orders are processed, hand-packaged and delivered by Speducci's in-house team to ensure every item arrives in perfect condition and with the care due to the finest locally sourced and imported Italian food, wine and beer. Orders come packaged in the iconic Speducci orange box, making every delivery an Instagram-worthy unboxing experience. GTA residents can visit Speducci.com to place an order for delivery or pickup.

Innovating Italian Cuisine

The team at Speducci prides itself on constantly innovating to meet the needs of its customers, offering new products and services to delight and inspire the senses. The launch of Bottega by Speducci is in direct response to its community's interest in enjoying the Speducci experience in the comfort of their own homes. "We're passionate about crafting memorable, authentic Italian culinary experiences and the launch of Bottega by Speducci is an important step in delivering the indulgence, excellence and quality we're known for at our Speducci Mercatto restaurant in a safe way," says Rosie Scavuzzo, founder and partner at Speducci. "Our community trusts us to consistently deliver premium food, unmatched hospitality and a true taste of Italy. We're excited to now offer this through our Bottega delivery service."

A Hidden Gem

A destination restaurant with a loyal following amongst those who treasure fine Italian dining, Speducci is a highly awarded Italian restaurant, grocery market, prosciutto bar, butcher and caterer located in the Castlefield Design District. Serving the Toronto community for more than five years, Speducci offers a wide selection of imported and locally sourced artisanal produce, meats, cheeses, pasta, wine and beer for dine-in, take-out, or grocery delivery, including made in Canada Speducci and Paganelli brand products that are exclusively available for delivery from Bottega by Speducci.

North America's Leading Salumi Expert

Chef Gabriele Paganelli is the genius behind Speducci's passionate culinary team. Born and raised in Northern Italy, Chef Gabriele's love for Italian gastronomy started at a young age working on his family farm and flourished as he participated in international culinary competitions. Chef Gabriele is North America's only Assagiatore Salumi – the equivalent of a sommelier for cured meats - and his internationally acclaimed hand-crafted salumi are exclusively available through Speducci. In fact, Chef Gabriele raises his own wild boar to produce Speducci's farm to table premium quality salumi. "I'm honoured to share my family's treasured traditions with Toronto, through Bottega by Speducci," said Chef Gabriele. "We know Torontonians need reliable, convenient, thoughtful grocery services now more than ever, and our goal is for Bottega to be the unmatched leader in restaurant-quality Italian grocery delivery."

