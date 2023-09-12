LFW warms up with Sarabande, Sam Taylor-Johnson and bare bottoms

(Dave Benett)

Anticipation is bubbling as the countdown to London Fashion Week, which kicks off officially on Friday, but sees key shows and exhibitions open earlier this week, is on.

And Monday night saw the week of fancy frivolities kick off in almighty style, with thanks to a decadent dinner thrown by the Sarabande Foundation, which uses funds left by the late Alexander McQueen to support young creatives, and their longtime supporters Dom PeÌrignon.

Bobby Gillespie and Katy England enjoyed the evening (Dave Benett)

And an evening of surprises it was. Trino Verkade, who runs Sarabande and was McQueen’s first ever hire in the early years of his business, said of the evening: “It’s about everyone getting together that hasn’t had a chance to and having a lovely evening, celebrating our artists and other members of the community.”

Notable members of that community included stylist Katy England and her husband, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillpesie, fashion designers Giles Deacon and Bianca Saunders and Russell Tovey. But heads turned to director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who treated herself to a break from filming the upcoming biopic Amy and enjoyed an evening out.

Katy England and Sam Taylor-Johnson (Dave Benett)

Verkade said: “Sam Taylor-Johnson is one of our ambassadors. She has been here for a few months working on the film, and we’ve not had the chance to see her. So this was a really good opportunity to say, I know you’re so busy but come for dinner. She said it’s the first time she’s been out since she was in London. But for her it’s a brilliant night to escape her own creative process and look at everybody else’s and be surrounded by that.”

Rosie Gibbens performs on the night (Dave Benett)

She might have had shock when she came face-to-face with performance artist Rosie Gibbens’ bare bottom, as she crawled backwards with gloves on her feet and stilettos in her hands, towards the Fifty Shades of Grey director director. But she took it in good humour, as the artist went on to brush her teeth with lipstick, snog the wall and photocopy her breasts. Other Sarabande artists championed on the evening included Robert Cooper, who painted the tablecloth, and Taryn O’Reilly, who sculpted the intricate candelabras.

